Amazon Prime Day 2019 is nearing its end, but good deals remain. Case in point is the five-piece Ring Alarm Kit that's available at huge savings for a limited time. Regularly priced at $199, the kit is available for $120 during Prime Day. The kit comes with a base station and keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. Offering whole-home security at your fingertips, the solution protects your property from the inside-out by providing mobile alerts when doors or windows are open and when motion is detected at home. You can set up your entire system without the need for tools or professional installation, and expand your alarm to fit any home or apartment.

Protect your family Ring Alarm Kit Full-time home protection $120 $199 $79 off This five-piece set includes everything you need to get started with Amazon's Ring security system. You can add to this set by buying additional items. See at Amazon

As with the rest of Prime Day's discounts, you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these deals. If you're still holding out on paying for the service, this free 30-day trial would suffice and make your account eligible for all the savings. There are other Ring Alarm kits available at a discount on Prime Day. However, many of these are already sold out or offer delayed shipping only. Kits available to order include:

Added advantage Ring Smoke & CO kit There you go $180 $230 $50 off The Smoke & CO Kit includes a base station, five contact sensors, two motion detectors, smoke and CO listener, keypad, and range extender.. See at Amazon