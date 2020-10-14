A 1080p HD video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro normally retails at $249 on Amazon. Right now, it's 32% off, selling for just $170. Oh, and did we mention that it comes with a free Echo Show 5?

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and we are tripping over ourselves for this new Ring Video Doorbell Pro Deal.

80 bucks off this 1080p doorbell is a great deal to begin with, throw in the Echo Show 5 and you've got yourself a no-brainer.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro offers users 1080p HD video monitoring, privacy zones, Live View, and more. You'll need existing doorbell wiring for power, but that means you'll never have to charge any batteries. It has advanced motion detection and interchangeable faceplates so it'll match basically any house front.

It also works with Alexa, and you can talk to your guests through the Echo Show 5, which comes bundled free with this deal. Alexa support through Echo Show 5 gives you two-way conversation capability with whoever happens to be at your door. You can also manage your Doorbell through the Ring app.

Ring's doorbell will also give you access to its Ring Protect Plan, an extra subscription service with improved security features:

Get even more out of all your Ring doorbells and cameras with Ring Protect, a comprehensive service that lets you review what you missed. See, save, and share videos and photos when you activate video recording and photo capture for $3/month per device or $10/month per household.

Amazon is also running a similar deal on the Video Doorbell 3, which is currently $150 ($140 off) and includes the Echo Show 5 too!