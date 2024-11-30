Whoa! The Razer Edge just dropped to its lowest price ever in this last-minute Black Friday deal

Although it wasn't the first onto the scene, the Razer Edge definitely made a splash as a dedicated Android gaming handheld. While the excitement has fizzled out, that's actually a good thing because at less than $215, this is the cheapest we've seen Razer's first and only handheld.

The Razer Edge was announced with much excitement, as it's basically an Android tablet paired with the excellent Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller. Not only that, but Razer also utilized a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, complete with a 144Hz refresh rate. Because of its unique design, this means you can actually swap out the controller if you aren't a fan of the V2 Pro, or just upgraded to the Kishi Ultra.

At the time, it was also one of the more powerful Android devices on the market, courtesy of the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1, which was essentially a gaming-optimized version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. With this, you have an all-in-one Android gaming handheld that still manages to put at least some of the competition to shame.

Razer Edge: was $249.99 now $212.48 at Amazon The Razer Edge isn't the latest and greatest, nor is it the most powerful Android handheld, but it's finally reached a price that's rather appealing. Especially considering that it originally retailed for $400, which was the norm until earlier this year, and the Edge has been slowly dropping ever since.

The original appeal of the Edge was to provide a dedicated handheld that was great for both cloud gaming and your favorite Android games. Its only major competition was the Logitech G Cloud, which was severely underpowered, despite offering better ergonomics.

Part of the problem for Razer was that it kind of fumbled the launch, as it offered two versions: one with Wi-Fi and the other with cellular connectivity. When it was officially introduced, Razer claimed both models would feature the same list of specs, however, it was later revealed that the Wi-Fi model actually featured less RAM.

Not to mention the fact that the Wi-Fi version originally retailed for $400, so actually, you're saving almost $200 on the Razer Edge. Although the price has hovered around the $250 mark for the better part of the year.