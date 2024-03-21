Forget Amazon, THIS is the best Meta Quest 2 deal we've ever seen

What you need to know

Meta dropped the official price of the Meta Quest 2 once again, this time down to $199.

Walmart is offering an additional $50 Meta Quest gift card on top of the new discount.

Meta is said to be trying to clear out inventory for a new budget headset, potential called the Meta Quest 3 Lite or Meta Quest 3s

If you were looking for a reason to get a new VR headset this Spring, it's hard to go wrong with this brand new Meta Quest 2 deal. You can now get the Meta Quest 2 for the low price of $199 at Walmart. Plus, Walmart is throwing in a $50 Meta Quest gift card, so you can immediately get some of the best Meta Quest games as soon as your headset arrives. Forget the Amazon Big Spring Sale! This is the deal to get.

Meta Quest 2 128GB: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMeta-Quest-2-128GB-50-credit-in-the-Meta-Quest-Store%2F2531353617" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> $249 $199 plus get a $50 Meta Quest gift card free The Meta Quest 2 is now $50 less, and Walmart is throwing in an extra $50 Meta Quest gift card for good measure! Grab this deal while it's hot, even if the $199 price tag is staying around for the long haul.

Once known as the Oculus Quest 2, the Meta Quest 2 is still the most used VR headset in the world and this new low price makes it hard to pass up for a first-time VR gamer. Word on the street is that Meta has been steadily lowering the price of the headset to flush out old inventory to make room for the Meta Quest 3 Lite, a new budget-priced headset that's been rumored for release in the near future.

As such, it's worth noting that this Meta Quest 2 deal is probably best for someone looking to casually play VR, or just to get a second VR headset in the house. There's already one Meta Quest 3-exclusive game and another developer recently announced an upcoming Quest 3 exclusive, so it's likely that more games will continue to edge out Quest 2 support going forward.

Still, the Quest 2 will likely continue to see plenty of new games as it's the most-used VR headset in the world. Meta guarantees updates for a few more years, even if it stops selling the headset outright. The Quest 2 is also a great PCVR headset when playing wirelessly with apps like Virtual Desktop, so this is a great buy if you're looking at picking up a new PCVR headset.