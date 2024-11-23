Heads up! This Black Friday Meta Quest 3S deal gives you OVER $140 worth of free stuff — I'm not kidding

Best Buy just quietly announced its first Black Friday Meta Quest 3S deal, and it's a pretty perfect opportunity if you're hoping to get into VR this holiday season. Order the midrange headset today and the retailer will hook you up with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, a three-month trial to Meta Quest Plus, AND a $75 Best Buy gift card at no additional cost. All things said and done, the amount of free goodies adds up to $145, which is pretty darn impressive considering that the Quest 3S only retails for $299.99.

The first Meta Quest 3S deal of Black Friday 2024 has landed, and it's no joke

Meta Quest 3S 128GB: $299.99, plus free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow, three-month trial of Meta Quest Plus, and FREE $75 gift card at Best Buy Android Central review: ★★★★½ Pick up the Meta Quest 3S from Best Buy and you'll get a free $75 gift card, plus all of the free goodies that usually come with new Quest purchases, like a three-month trial of Meta Quest Plus and a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow. The Quest 3S is sure to be one of the hottest items on wish lists this holiday season, so I'd skip the crowds and grab this Black Friday deal today if I were you.

✅Recommended if: you want a great deal on an affordable VR headset; you want to play Meta Quest 3 exclusive titles without dropping a ton of cash; you could use $75 to buy more stuff at Best Buy.

❌Skip this deal if: you can afford the Meta Quest 3; you want to wait and see what other Black Friday deals go live next week.

Meta's attempt at producing the perfect affordable VR headset, the Quest 3S is an incredible pick if you want a cutting-edge virtual reality experience without breaking the bank.

Comparing the Meta Quest 3S vs the Quest 3, you'll notice that the affordable headset really isn't that different from its pricier big sibling. The two VR headsets share the same Snapdragon processor, mixed reality tech, and graphical power, plus you get access to all of the same exclusive games and apps. Sure, you're taking a hit with display resolution if you choose the Quest 3S, and you'll have to deal with a narrower FoV, but if you were a fan of the Quest 2 or you'd simply rather not drop $500 on yet another video game console, the Meta Quest 3S is a great deal — especially when you pair it with over $140 of free stuff from Best Buy.

Can we expect to see more Meta Quest deals as we approach Black Friday 2024? Probably, but if you want to get your holiday shopping done early, it doesn't get much better than this.