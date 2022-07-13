Get ready to make those Twitch dollars with these Prime Day PS5 streaming deals

It's never been easier or cheaper to start streaming. With streaming to Twitch and YouTube built-in to PS5, all you need to do it pick up your controller and start broadcasting. But for those who want a more professional experience, these Prime Day deals are an excellent starting place.

Whether you're picking up a dedicated capture card like the Elgato HD60 S+, discounted to just $150 at Amazon (opens in new tab) or you're in the market for a cheap headset like the Razer Kraken X, half off today for $25 (opens in new tab), you'll likely find whatever you're looking for at more affordable prices.

That said, I've tested out most of these products myself over the years and can vouch for their quality. In fact, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ headset is one that I gave a perfect score to in my review. If you have the $135 to spare (opens in new tab), I highly recommend it.

Check out the accessories and start your streaming journey for a lot less.

One step closer to your dreams

(opens in new tab) Elgato HD60 S+ | $180 $150 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you don't want to break the bank for 4K game capture, the Elgato HD60 S+ if your best bet. It support 1080p60 capture along with 4K passthrough and is one of the most reliable capture cards for consoles on the market.

(opens in new tab) Elgato Wave:3 | $150 $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab) With clipguard technology to prevent audio distortion and tap-to-mute functionality, the Elgato Wave:3 microphone is one of the best USB options I've tested out. It also sports gain, mix, and volume controls right on the front for ease of use. It's only downside is only supporting one polar pattern: cardioid.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro | $200 $102 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I had the pleasure or reviewing the Razer Kiyo Pro a while back and found it to be an excellent but overpriced webcam. This Prime Day sale takes care of the overpriced part, so now you're treated to 1080p60 recording, a wide-angle lens, and an adaptive light sensor at a fraction of the cost.

(opens in new tab) PS5 HD Camera | $60 $50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Because the PS5 itself isn't compatible with third-party webcams, if you stream directly from the console you'll want to pick up its official HD Camera. It's not a huge discount today, but the price alone makes it a more affordable option than others. Plus, it still delivers 1080p video and the PS5 has built-in background removal tools.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kraken X | $50 $25 at Amazon (opens in new tab) As far as cheap headsets go, this one is one of my favorites. When I say cheap I don't mean the quality, though, because Razer manages to keep the price low without sacrificing audio or build quality. It's one of the best headsets you can get for $25 from a dependable brand you can trust.

(opens in new tab) SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ | $150 $135 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're willing to spend a little more on a headset, you won't find one better suited for PS5 than the Arctis 7P+ from SteelSeries. I called it the king of PS5 headsets for good reason in my review: it boasts USB-C charging, has 30 hours of battery life, and delivers crystal clear audio while remaining comfortable to wear after long periods of use.

(opens in new tab) 10'' Ring Light with Extendable Stand | $50 $30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Natural room lighting isn't always the best. In fact, it's usually garbage. That's where a ring light comes in. I use a few different ring lights when I'm recording videos and podcasts, and the difference in visual quality is night and day. Brighten up your streaming setup for a low cost this Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Aimosen 7 x 10-foot Green Screen | $30 $16 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sometimes our rooms our cluttered, and that's okay. That's where a green screen comes into play. You can remove all of that unwanted background clutter and make the streaming experience more appealing to your viewers as you'll take up less space on the screen.

As far as webcams go, the Razer Kiyo Pro is your best bet if you're pairing it up with the Elgato HD60 S+ and streaming with your computer. And because headset microphones don't really cut it and tend to sound a lot worse than dedicated USB options, I'd go with the Elgato Wave:3. Even though I have several microphones, it's still one that I use to this day. Lastly, if the Arctis 7P+ if still too rich for your blood even at it's discounted price, you can't go wrong with the Razer Kraken X, a deceptively comfortable headset at its price point.

Regardless of what you decide to pick up, any and all of these options should get you one step closer to attaining your streaming goals. After all, they're considered by many to be some of the best PS5 streaming equipment around.