SteelSeries makes some of the very best PS5 headsets available today, and it doesn't take an audiophile to see — or rather, hear — why. Just about anyone who picks up an Arctis headset will tell you how comfortable it is, and I felt this first hand when I tested the Arctis 7P headset for PS5. At the time, I called it the best headset I'd ever used and certainly the best for PS5. With few complaints, I gave it a perfect score. SteelSeries now outdid itself with the Arctis 7P+, retaining everything that made its original model great while making slight alterations to make it even better. Whether playing an older backward compatible title or a new exclusive like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the Arctis 7P+ delivers stellar audio with unparalleled comfort, sitting like a cloud on your head.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus Bottom line: The high bar that the SteelSeries Arctis 7P managed to set was somehow broken by the 7P+. It takes everything you love, including a long-lasting battery, and makes it even better. The same sublime comfort and audio quality is present, and while the mic is nothing special, you'll be hard-pressed to find any glaring faults with it. The Good 30-hour battery life

USB-C charging

Comfort is once again outstanding

Clear 3D audio The Bad The microphone is still just fine I guess 🤷‍♀️ $170 at Best Buy

$170 at Target

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus: Price and availability

The Arctis 7P+ was released on Oct. 29, 2021, in white and black colors, similar to its predecessor, the Arctis 7P. It's available through popular retailers like Best Buy, Target, and through SteelSeries'online storefront. Be careful when purchasing one as there are minimal differences, visually, between the 7P and 7P+. While the 7P is still a fantastic headset, you'll want to make sure you're buying the correct one. SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus: What's good

Category Spec Driver diameter 40mm Frequency response 20 Hz – 20 kHz Microphone pattern Bidirectional Battery life 30 hours Wireless range Up to 40 feet (2.4 GHz)

The Arctis 7P was by far the most comfortable headset I'd ever worn, and the 7P+ is no different. SteelSeries retains the same form factor and design and takes "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" to heart. The plush earcups almost feel like a cloud, and the fabric ensures it won't overheat like leatherette. And the ski goggle headband distributes the weight so that it doesn't sit heavy atop your head. Its on-headset controls feature a sidetone mic monitoring dial, a volume wheel, and buttons to control the power and microphone. You'll also notice a 3.5mm jack, a micro-USB port, and a USB-C port for faster charging. It was odd to find the older model not charging through USB-C, so this corrects a mistake that frankly shouldn't have happened in 2020. SteelSeries takes "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" to heart. The microphone still sports an LED indicator so that you can tell when it's muted, and it retracts almost completely inside the headset, staying out of the way while not in use. I prefer this over the flip-to-mute design because it offers a greater degree of movement, and you won't easily lose it like a detachable mic. It's the best of both worlds.

It's been a year, and I still can't honestly tell you if virtual surround sound or 3D audio is better on a headset, but regardless, the Arctis 7P+ sounds fantastic with its 3D audio. I tested them out while playing Genshin Impact, Minecraft, Ghost of Tsushima, and Ratchet & Clank, and the audio delivery is superb. As I'll mention with its app, being able to customize its equalizer goes a long way to fine-tune your audio experience. It'd be remiss of me, not to mention the boosted battery life. The 24 hours the 7P offers are already on the higher end, so 7P+ bumps it up to a whopping 30 hours, which is impressive. So you can definitely go a week without needing to charge it up.

Like the Arctis 7P, the 7P+ is compatible with the SteelSeries Engine app on PC, and being able to customize its equalizer is once again a welcome feature. You can immediately hear the difference in audio between various presets, giving you a better idea of how it will affect your sound in-game. You can also go the custom route and tailor it specifically to your preferences. It'd be nice if the app were also available on mobile so that you could quickly change between and adjust saved audio profiles, but that's not a huge issue. SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus: What's not good

My complaints from the 7P remain the same with the 7P+, though they're so minor they might as well be negligible. Most notably, the microphone isn't amazing. But I don't expect a headset microphone to be genuinely perfect. Simply put: Not great, not terrible. It's fine. SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus: Competition

Competition is stiff in the headset gaming space, and SteelSeries is competing with itself here as well. The Arctis 7P is virtually the same headset, minus the USB-C port, and with slightly less battery life. The 7P is the option if you love everything about the 7P+ headset but want to spend about $20 less. Corsair also offers an excellent headset with the Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT. It's a significant amount more at $270, but its audio quality is second to none. In addition to a 2.4GHz wireless connection, it also supports Bluetooth 5.0, which is something the Arctis 7P+ can't say. Its downfall is its battery life, which comes in at only 15 hours, half of what the Arctis 7P+ can manage. If you're looking to spend less than $200 but don't want a SteelSeries headset, then the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is the way to go. Though it's primarily designed for PC and won't support virtual surround sound on PS5, it's incredibly comfortable to wear for long gaming sessions, and its audio is likewise superb. With 24-hour battery life, it can last nearly as long as the Arctis 7P+. SteelSeries Arctis 7P Plus: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You value a long-lasting battery

You want one of the most comfortable headsets on the market

You'll use its app for additional customization

You want to take advantage of the PS5's 3D audio You shouldn't buy this if ... You aren't looking to spend over $150

You want a headset that supports Bluetooth 5.0 Anyone who wants a wireless headset without needing to charge it every day (or every other day) should consider the Arctis 7P+. Not only does it have a long battery life, but its audio and comfort — arguably the two most important aspects of a headset — are simply amazing. Just bear in mind that it doesn't support Bluetooth 5.0, and you'll be paying a bit of a premium compared to other headsets. 5 out of 5 There's a lot to love about the Arctis 7P+ and very little to complain about. While it doesn't sport every little feature under the sun or incredibly advanced customization options that a $300 headset might, you're getting a great deal at its retail cost. I think the mic could still use a little work, but it's comparable to other headset mics. Given its features, comfort, and quality, it's one of the best PS5 headsets for most people.