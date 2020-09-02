The Galaxy Fold 2 starts at a premium price point of $1,999. That's a lot of moolah and may be a little intimidating at first, but like any good piece of tech we also anticipate plenty of ways to save on that final price. We're going to round up all the best deals, including trade-in programs from carriers or unlocked bundles. Check out the best deals on the Fold 2 right here.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone is here, and it's the most luxurious folding phone you'll hold in your hands. If you were a fan of the original Fold's unique design, then you should be just as excited about the Fold 2 because it's even more powerful and even more foldable. The phone includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage by default. It also has multiple AMOLED displays with amazing resolution.

If you already have the original Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or the Z Flip, you can trade in either phone and get up to $800 off the cost of the new Fold 2. If you want to do the trade in but don't have one of those, you can still get up to $500 off. You can even trade in a phone with a cracked screen and save a bunch.

The Fold 2 is one of the most feature-rich phones ever released by Samsung, so it makes sense that it would be expensive. A new smartphone like this is an investment as much as it is practical, but we know there are still ways to cut into that price. Sometimes getting a discount is as simple as switching carriers or trading in your current phone for a few bucks off the new one. Sometimes you might not be able to save directly on the phone itself but you might be able to get something else with it for free like a pair of Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ earbuds or something like that. We'll definitely be keeping an eye out for bundles.

Where to Find the Fold 2

This section is less about deals and more about "Please, I need one now, I can't find one, where can I find one?" If this ends up being a super popular phone, we could easily see Samsung having some supply issues. Things are just a little crazy in the world right now and it's hard to keep some stuff in stock, especially awesome stuff. If you're out there just scrounging around for your chance to own this phone you've been looking forward to, here's everywhere we know you can find one right now. Pre-orders start Sept. 2, but you won't get the phone until Sept. 18 when it releases everywhere.

Best Fold 2 Unlocked Deals

Carrier deals mean long-term commitments and monthly bills. They might be able to entice you with gift cards and trade-in programs and stuff like that, but if you'd rather avoid that sort of commitment and just pay for everything upfront, these are the best unlocked deals we know about right now.

Save $50 at Best Buy Is $50 off really a big deal when it comes to a $2,000 investment? Maybe not. But it's better than nothing for the latest and greatest. Plus you can get the phone unlocked and do what you want with it. $1,949.99 at Best Buy Up to $800 off via trade-in at Samsung If you already have the original Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or the Z Flip, you can trade in either phone and get up to $800 off the cost of the new Fold 2. If you want to do the trade in but don't have one of those, you can still get up to $500 off. You can even trade in a phone with a cracked screen and save a bunch. $800 off at Samsung

Best Fold 2 Carrier Deals

Carrier deals generally require a commitment between 18 and 36 months (most often just 24). The "savings" also usually come in the form of a promo credit applied to your monthly bill over the course of that commitment. So these deals tend to be a bit more long-term than other deals, but you also have the potential to save a whole lot more over that time period. If you're a long-term thinker, you should feel good about the opportunities for saving here.

Fold 2 Price Tracking

Incentives are the key to early Fold 2 deals. Obviously the discounts aren't going to be mind-blowing because it's still such a new phone. However, what carriers want is for you to buy the phone from them. These are the "If you're going to buy it, buy it here, not there" sort of deals. You also can expect to see major carriers offering deals that don't really save you money on the phone but could save you money in other ways, like if you buy the Fold 2 you can save up to $100 off the Galaxy Watch3 at Verizon. The trick to tracking prices is really how do you compare all the different little incentives these companies have? What's better, $1,000 as a promo credit over the course of 24 months or $800 off right now with a trade-in? Are you even eligible for the trade-in? Do you want it unlocked instead, and are you willing to pay a lot more upfront for that? What sort of deals can you expect in that case?

All of these deals are good in one way or the other, and there will be some that speak more to your situation than others. We keep an eye on the deals as they arise and drop them all in here for you to decide. The great thing about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 being so popular is that deals will not be rare. Pick your favorite carrier, make a switch to a new one, or abandon the multi-month commitment altogether with an Unlocked phone. The choice is yours.