Fitbit made quite a few headlines in 2019. Not only was the company purchased by Google for $2.1 billion, but it also released a few top-notch wearables — one of which was the Versa 2. The Versa 2 is Fitbit's latest smartwatch offering, and it's one of my favorite watches to be released during all of 2019.

Not everyone is a fan of the Fitbit Versa 2's design, but I'm actually quite fond of how it looks. The simple squircle body doesn't favor one aesthetic over the other, meaning it fits in at the gym when paired with a silicone band while also looking quite stylish when worn with a metal or leather band. It also looks great when worn on both men and women's wrists, and I also appreciate that it's not too bulky or heavy. One of the big upgrades for the Versa 2 compared to the original Versa is Fitbit's transition from an LCD display to an AMOLED one, and it might be one of my favorite features of the watch. The display on the Versa 2 is colorful, easy to read outdoors, and plenty sharp so that text is easy on the eyes. It even has an always-on function, allowing the watch face to stay on 24/7 so you can always glance down and see the time.

As far as fitness tracking goes, the Versa 2 does it all. It can log your workouts, how much water you drink throughout the day, miles you've walked, and even has a pretty robust period-tracker for female users. All of this information syncs to the excellent Fitbit mobile app on your phone, giving you a dedicated place to see all of your health stats, connect with other Fitbit users, and compete with friends in activity challenges. It shouldn't come as any surprise that the Versa 2 is good at the fitness side of things, but an area of the watch that really impressed me was how smart it is. Alexa is one of the Versa 2's most powerful features. Alexa is built into the Versa 2, allowing you to talk to the digital helper the same way you would on an Amazon Echo. You can use Alexa on the Versa 2 to ask about the weather, send text messages, start a workout, and countless other things. I also really like the addition of Fitbit Pay as a default feature, allowing you to pay for things in stores by holding the Versa 2 up to an NFC-capable terminal. Fitbit's app selection for the Versa 2 may be one of the watch's weakest points, but things are regularly getting better on this front. You'll find apps for Starbucks, Uber, Walgreens, and United, just to name a few. However, as someone that typically doesn't spend a lot of time using apps on my smartwatch, this has never proven to be that big of a deal for me. All-in-all, I've been really pleased with my time using the Fitbit Versa 2 this year. It looks great, is one of the best wearables on the market for fitness tracking, and has quite a few "smart" features that allow it to stay relevant even when you aren't breaking a sweat. For just $150 during this Black Friday weekend, there's no reason not to pick one up.