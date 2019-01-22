Fitbit has two new fitness bands joining its family of wearables. They're called the Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR. Both wearables are official and on Fitbit's website, but you can't actually buy them.

First thing's first, let's talk about the trackers themselves.

The Fitbit Inspire (the one on the left) comes equipped with all of the features you'd expect from a modern Fitbit. It has activity and sleep tracking, reminds you to move throughout the day, is swimproof, and gets up to 5 days of battery life on a single charge. It has a grayscale touchscreen display similar to the Charge 3 and supports call, text, and calendar notifications that are received by your phone.

The Inspire series looks like a perfect evolution of the Alta and Alta HR.

The Fitbit Inspire HR has everything that the regular Inspire does in addition to 24/7 heart-rate tracking, monitoring various sleep stages throughout the night, has over 15 goal-based exercise modes, and connects with your phone to deliver connected GPS for mapping outdoor runs and walks.

That all sounds great, so why in the world can't you buy the new devices?

There's a program called "Fitbit Health Solutions" through which Fitbit sells its products to companies that have their employees enrolled in a health/wellness program. As of right now, the Inspire and Inspire HR are being sold exclusively through that program.

It's unclear right now if Fitbit will be bringing the Inspire and Inspire HR to regular consumers, but it certainly would seem like a smart move. The Alta and Alta HR are due for an upgrade at any time now, and the Inspire series looks like a great evolution of it.

Until then, what's your take on these new trackers?

Fitbit Charge 3 review: A month with Fitbit's best and least ambitious tracker

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.