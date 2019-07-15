If you regularly follow the Android space, you'll know that Android tablets have fallen out of their prime. Only a select few manufacturers still create high-end flagship tablets, with most of the budget space crowded by cheaply made options that aren't worth any amount of money.

This can make buying a tablet rather tricky, especially if you don't want to spend a heap of money but also don't want to buy something that's complete garbage.

We've praised the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet before on AC for being one of the few budget tablets that's actually worth buying, and now for Prime Day 2019, Amazon's taken it from being affordable to being a no-brainer purchase for anyone that's been thinking about purchasing a tablet.

Even if you don't need a tablet, you should probably still pick up a Fire 7 for $30.

For your $30, the Fire 7 Tablet provides you with a 7-inch IPS display, your choice of 16 or 32GB of storage, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 2MP front and rear cameras. Those specs are also rounded out with a battery that lasts up to 7 hours on one charge and dual-band Wi-Fi for fast wireless speeds.

Those specs certainly won't knock anyone's socks off, but they're more than enough for running a web browser, powering through your favorite apps, playing games, and streaming music/video.

The Fire 7 Tablet is technically an Android tablet, but it's running Amazon's custom Fire OS. Rather than having your usual Android setup of an app drawer and customizable home screens, you have a home page with all your apps and sections for books, games, videos, and more.

Fire OS is designed to offer deep integration with Amazon's various services, such as Prime Video and Prime Music. You can ignore all of that if you want, but if you're a Prime subscriber, it makes that Fire 7 that much better.

Speaking of apps, you'll download them from the Amazon App Store on the Fire 7. This is essentially Amazon's version of the Google Play Store, and while you won't be able to get every single Android app on it, all of the big names are here. Rounding out the software tweaks, the Fire 7 has Alexa Hands-Free, enabling you to say "Alexa" at any time to the tablet and issue whatever command/question you have for the assistant.

You can pick up the Fire 7 Tablet in a few different colors, including Black, Plum, Sage, and Twilight Blue. Not only does the Fire 7 look pretty good in those various hues, but Amazon also designed it to be pretty rugged (specifically, 2x more durable than the iPad Mini).

So there you have it. The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is good. It's nothing that'll blow your mind or make your jaw drop to the floor, but it's a well-made, capable tablet that's perfect for apps, games, reading, and videos.

Plus, when it's selling for just $30, there's no reason not to buy it.