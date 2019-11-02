Google just splashed a bunch of cash to acquire Fitbit, and right out of the gate it has a lot to say about what the new company will bring and what it means for Google's wearable strategy going forward. The obvious assumption is that this will renew Google's focus on wearables, and fitness wearables in particular. Buying Fitbit doesn't just magically make Google's wearables competitive in the fitness space. Fitbit was already struggling to differentiate itself in a world dominated by the Apple Watch, much cheaper basic fitness trackers, and dedicated high-end fitness watches — after all, there's a reason why it was for sale in the first place. At its peak in 2015, Fitbit was valued over 10 times what Google just acquired it for.

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

Fitbit's strength has always been in hardware; making simple, effective wearables that stand up to constant use and have really good battery life. Its reputation, and its incredible brand recognition, is built on this foundation. Where it has constantly fallen flat is in software, particularly when it tried to wade into the world of more fully-featured smartwatches — and that gulf in quality only grew as the Apple Watch got better over the years, and Wear OS even got a lot of polish through its last few updates. Google isn't going to be able to just take Fitbit's business and quickly transition to all of a sudden making great wearables with an excellent fitness acumen. Fitbit has issues, but it's not worthless — Google just has to take the good parts of Fitbit and get to work on the rest. Fitbit brings wearable expertise, and years of strong customer mind share and business partnerships. There are two big things that Google gets with this Fitbit acquisition. The first is a company (and the people in it) that's well-versed in making wearable hardware. Similarly to the acquisition of HTC's smartphone engineers, Google's buying a whole bunch of very smart people who know how to make great wearables — not necessarily just fitness bands or smartwatches. Even with the (frankly tiny) $40 million acquisition of some technology and R&D people from Fossil earlier this year, Google's wearable expertise is seemingly the smallest of any of its hardware divisions — bringing in Fitbit is a massive upgrade.