If you're after a great Amazon Echo deal, you don't have to wait until Prime Day to snag one. Right now, Amazon is offering an early Prime Day deal on the Amazon Echo Show 5 that takes 50% off its usual price. That drops it down to just $44.99 for Prime members which is the lowest we've ever seen it go, though the deal won't be around for long.

All-time low Amazon Echo Show 5 This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. This is the best price we've ever tracked for it, though it's for Prime members only. $44.99 $89.99 $45 off See at Amazon

You might already have a bunch of Echo smart speakers dotted around your home, but have you got an Alexa device with a screen yet? Amazon's versatile Echo Show smart displays give you access to all of Alexa's skills and also add the ability for your smart assistant to show you things. That's exceptionally useful in a bunch of situations from looking at a recipe in the kitchen to seeing the weather forecast, making a video call with a relative, and more.

Amazon's Echo Show 5 is equipped with a compact 5.5-inch smart display that can show you the weather, news reports, movie trailers, and more, or you can listen to radio stations, podcasts, audiobooks, and music streaming services like Apple Music or Spotify. It's best utilized as a hub for any smart home devices you have too, as it allows you to voice control any compatible devices using Amazon Alexa.

The Echo Show 5 only hit the market last year and it has been very well-received. For more on the diminutive smart display, check out our in-depth Show 5 review which rated it with 4.5 out of 5 stars; this video by Modern Dad shows off some important details as well. We even named it the best value Echo Show device.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off on October 13. The two-day event will bring savings on tech, home, fashion, toys, and more, though many early Prime Day deals are already cropping up.