As more of our appliances get smart, certain things we use daily begin to stand out and seem even dumber if they are not yet integrated into our smart home setups. Meross offers a number of accessories to smarten up dumb devices, and a few of their most popular products are on sale at Woot with prices starting at just $15. This means you can save up to 40% on these popular items.

Whether you use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit to control your smart home, this sale has got something for you. There are affordable indoor smart plugs as well as a dual outdoor smart plug with prices from just $17. You can control them using the Meross app from anywhere in the world, or voice control them using your smart speaker. You can also set custom schedules, work the plugs into your scenes, or set up automations for turning things on and off based on other conditions.

We actually took a look at the Meross outdoor plug and gave it 4.5 stars out of five, praising its HomeKit support, affordable price, and the fact it doesn't need a hub to work.

When it comes to lights, the sale has a few smart switch options including single pole and 3-way switches from $15. They work to make your existing lights smart rather than replacing all of your bulbs and work with all the major smart home platforms and the Meross app.

In our Meross light switch review, we said that it performs well above what its price tag suggests and offers solid reliability, fast response times, and a smooth, app-free set up process.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.