There are a few things about the V7 that stand out to me, the first of which is how well the thing is built. The plastic construction is comfortable without feeling cheap, the trigger to turn on the V7 is satisfying to press, and all of the attachments lock on with ease. Combine that with tremendous cleaning power, and the end result is a dream come true.

I decided to pick up the Dyson V7 a couple of months ago after my cheap $20 vacuum from Walmart died on me, and since then, the past couple of months have been nothing but vacuuming bliss in my apartment.

As a 21-year-old, I should not be at the stage in my life where I get genuinely excited about a vacuum cleaner. Alas, here we are.

If you want a premium vacuuming experience, the Dyson V7 delivers. It's built insanely well, comes with a ton of attachments, and is completely cordless. For Prime Day, you can get the Animal Pro+ bundle at an excellent discount.

My wife and I live with two cats and a dog. As you can imagine, there's a lot of hair that needs to be regularly cleaned up. Whether I'm using the extended roller or the shorter head for cleaning up in between couch cushions, the V7 always has enough power for cleaning up whatever it's tasked with.

Something else I appreciate is the two power levels Dyson allows you to choose from. I keep my V7 on the standard power level about 90% of the time (which is shockingly quiet), but for those times when you need to double-down, there's a max power switch that ramps up the motor for increased suction. I rarely need to go to that max setting, but it's nice having it there just in case.

I never thought I could get excited about a vacuum, but the V7 changed that.

All of your dust, hair, and other debris is collected in the V7's "hygienic dirt ejector." When the bin gets full, all you have to do is pull up on the red handle, and everything comes falling out into the garbage can. It's the most effortless dirt removal of any vacuum I've ever used, especially since everything comes out so neatly every single time.

Lastly, the charging dock that comes with the V7 is ingenious.

The V7 comes with a plastic mount that screws into your wall. On the back, there are grooves for looping the charging cable through. As such, whenever I put the V7 on its dock in my laundry room, it starts charging so that it always has a full battery whenever I need to use it.

Now that I've (hopefully) sold you on the V7, let's talk about the deal that Amazon is offering.

The Dyson V7 usually costs a steep $400, but for Prime Day, you can snag it for only $280. While that's still a good chunk of money, it's a whopping $120 off the regular price. This vacuum is also the Animal Pro+ variant of the V7, meaning that it comes with $60 of extra tools to ensure you have everything you need to go into battle.

If you've been eyeing the Dyson V7, go ahead and pull the trigger. It may not be strictly necessary, but it has turned a mundane chore into something genuinely enjoyable for me.