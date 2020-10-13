Prime Day is here, and if you're anything like me, the only deals you're interested in involve lots and lots of glass. Cameras are never cheap, but they're at their most affordable during Amazon's annual savings event, and brands like Sony and Canon are running some pretty enticing deals this year.
Thankfully for my bank account, I'm pretty happy with my rig for now, at least on the body side — though that doesn't mean I can't be tempted by a great deal on a shiny new 35mm. Right now, Sony's a7R IV (the higher-res sibling to the a7 III I shoot with every day) is a whopping $500 off, and DJI's running a nice discount on its action camera. You'll want to jump on these deals quickly; some of them will run out faster than others!
Lightning deal!
Canon PowerShot G7X III 4K vlogging camera | 20% off at Amazon
Canon's G7X III can easily tuck away into a pocket, and features a wide 24-100mm equivalent lens that allows you to quickly switch from a vlogging perspective to tight telephoto shots. It's incredibly versatile, and the image quality looks great.
The a7R IV is a stunning high-res mirrorless camera with a 61MP full-frame sensor that lets you take both incredible photos and 4K video. It has an impressive 15 stops of dynamic range, and supports Sony's wide ecosystem of full-frame and APS-C lenses.
Rokinon is known for its affordable lenses, but cheap doesn't have to mean low quality. You can find a ton of their lenses for 20% off or even more right now, including this 14mm f/2.8 that's wide enough to shoot sweeping panoramas or even vlog with.
The ZV-1 is an incredibly portable camera with a focus on vloggers, adding features like Product Showcase mode, which allows the autofocus to prioritize items you hold up to the lens, rather than just your face. You even get a flipout screen!
DJI's reputation mostly rests with its gimbals and drones, but the company's first action camera takes on the likes of GoPro with a front-facing screen, an ultra-wide lens capable of shooting 8X slow-mo or 4K HDR video, and built-in waterproofing — no case required.
I'd be lying if I said I wasn't tempted by the Osmo Action in particular. It never hurts to have an action camera sitting in your gear bag, especially one that shoots in 4K and doesn't require a separate case for waterproofing. The image quality easily rivals even the latest GoPro, and it charges over USB-C, just as all good gadgets do!
It's also awesome to see the Sony ZV-1 already go on sale. $100 may not seem like a massive discount at first glance, but keep in mind that this camera just went on sale in late July. A 13% discount just months later isn't too shabby, especially for such a well-rounded vlogging camera. Of course, even if you don't plan on vlogging with it, it shoots crisp 4K video and fantastic photos.
