Prime Day is here, and if you're anything like me, the only deals you're interested in involve lots and lots of glass. Cameras are never cheap, but they're at their most affordable during Amazon's annual savings event, and brands like Sony and Canon are running some pretty enticing deals this year.

Thankfully for my bank account, I'm pretty happy with my rig for now, at least on the body side — though that doesn't mean I can't be tempted by a great deal on a shiny new 35mm. Right now, Sony's a7R IV (the higher-res sibling to the a7 III I shoot with every day) is a whopping $500 off, and DJI's running a nice discount on its action camera. You'll want to jump on these deals quickly; some of them will run out faster than others!