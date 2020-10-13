It's almost time for day one of Prime Day deals to come to an end and the second day to start, which means that we are about to see a bunch of sales expire. Instead of just letting them expire, we wanted to make sure that you didn't miss out on any of the great deals that we've seen come across today, so we rounded up all the best Prime Day deals that will be ending in the next few hours to give you another shot to spend your money on them.

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $16.98 at Amazon

Most likely compatible with your current garage door opener, this device lets you open and close the garage from an app on your phone. You can get notifications when it's used in real time. If you have Google Assistant, enable voice control. Today's deal saves you over 50% off its regular cost.

$16.98 at Amazon

Apple AirPods | $114.99 at Amazon

Save nearly $45 on the Apple AirPods at Amazon during Prime Day! These wireless earbuds come with a charging case to help you keep them powered up while away from home.

$114.99 at Amazon

Echo Flex bundles | from $9.99 at Amazon

The Echo Flex is currently $15 off at Amazon, meaning Prime members can grab this mini smart speaker for only $10 for a limited time. You can also bundle it with an Amazon Smart Plug for $5 more or with other devices like a smart clock or smart night light for $12 extra.

$9.99 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch | $127.95 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch is now discounted by over $50 at Amazon! This health & fitness smartwatch features heart rate tracking, built-in Alexa, and can even track your sleep. Best of all, it can receive notifications directly from your smartphone.

$127.95 at Amazon

Amazon Kids+ subscription | $19.99 at Amazon

Kids+ gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, eBooks, educational games and apps, and even Audible books! It's one of the most affordable services out there, and right now you can score a 1-year family plan for just $20 through Prime Day! That's nearly $50 off its regular cost.

$19.99 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell with Echo Dot | $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 on the all-new Ring Video Doorbell with your Prime membership today. This doorbell lets you see and speak with whoever's at your door using an app on your phone. You'll even score a free Echo Dot with the purchase.

$69.99 at Amazon

August Smart Lock Pro + Connect with Echo Dot | $154.99 at Amazon

Begin unlocking your door with an app on your phone using the August Smart Lock Pro. This bundle includes the smart lock along with the Connect Hub and a free Echo Dot smart speaker, all at a discount of $125 off the regular price.

$154.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | as low as $4.99 at Amazon

Select accounts can use promo code 4KFIRETV during checkout to score the Fire TV Stick 4K for as low as $4.99 today. The streaming media player is currently down to $29.99 without the code, which is a stellar price for it even if you're not eligible for the extra discount.

$4.99 at Amazon

Up to 50% off Instant Pot products

Prime Day is offering Amazon Prime members up to 50% off select Instant Pot models while supplies last! This includes options like the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with Air Fryer for $129.99, the Instant Pot Aura Pro Slow Cooker for $69.99, and the Instant Pot Ultra for $49.99.

from $49.99 at Amazon

All-new Fire HD 8 Tablet | $54.99 at Amazon

Pick up Amazon's Fire HD 8 Tablet at a $35 discount by asking Alexa to order for you! Just say "Alexa, order a Fire HD 8 Tablet" using a compatible device with Alexa.

$54.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Online subscription + SanDisk 128GB microSD Card | $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon is bundling a year's subscription to Nintendo Switch Online with a SanDisk 128GB microSD card that's designed for the Nintendo Switch! It's perfect for saving game data and freeing up space on your console.

$39.99 at Amazon

23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $99 at Amazon

Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $100 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.

$99 at Amazon

