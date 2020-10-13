This is just one of Prime Day's many sales. We have an entire guide to Prime Day deals where we're showcasing the best offers for a quicker way to save.

Amazon's Prime Day is finally here! This two-day sale is bringing tons of discounts on everything from Amazon devices to laptops and more. One sale you won't want to miss is taking up to 33% off DJI products while supplies last, from the DJI Mavic Mini drone to the DJI Osmo Action 4K action camera and more. These deals likely won't last long, so be sure to shop soon if you're interested!

This DJI sale at Amazon features a handful of the brand's most popular products. Certainly one of the best is the DJI Mavic Mini drone. Today's deal includes the Fly More Combo set with a bevy of essential accessories, and thanks to Prime Day, you'll get everything at $100 off. That's like getting all the accessories for free.

Meanwhile, today's deal on the DJI Osmo Action 4K action camera drops its price down to $199.99. That's the lowest price we've seen on this model so far, saving you $45 off its most recent cost.

Even more DJI products are on sale for Prime Day, so be sure to visit the full sale for a better look at your options and check out our guide to Prime Day deals for more ways to save. These offers are exclusively available for Amazon Prime members, so you may want to consider starting a free 30-day trial if you're not a Prime member already.