It's Cyber Monday, and deals are everywhere, even for the biggest table-top roleplaying game in the world. Dungeons and Dragons embraces the digital age as no other role-playing game has before it. The primary engine for this digital approach is D&D Beyond. This absurdly useful site acts as a character creator/manager for players and your campaign headquarters if you're the Dungeon Master. It also acts as your personal Library of Alexandria for rules-books, source-books, and adventure guides. It's a one-stop-shop for all your nerdy needs.
Tomes of Knowledge
Dungeons and Dragons Digital Sourcebooks
Hours of fun, stories for a lifetime
All the sourcebooks you've ever needed to expand your game, whether you're a player or a Dungeon Master, all at an unbeatable price.
Treasures untold
Right now on D&D Beyond, all digital sourcebooks originally priced over $20 are marked down to $20. When you consider that the list price of a physical Player's Handbook is $50.00, and the price of the digital copy knocks that down to $30.00, you're already piling savings on top of savings. You then have to factor in the convenience of all those sourcebooks being accessible via any device you like, without lugging 30 pounds of sourcebooks around. Adding additional value, every sourcebook you buy on the site allows that now unlocked content to be integrated into the character and campaign editors. It's a win-win-win.
Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals
This premium 2-in-1 Chromebook is a downright steal during Cyber Monday
Finish off your shopping list with these great deals
12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday
I play in a campaign via skype with friends in live in California, Virginia, and Baltimore. I access my character sheet on one monitor via D&D Beyond, have Skype open on the other, and have my Player's Handbook open on my phone in case I need to look up a rule. It's absuredly convenient, and it really speeds up play. Other players have slightly different set-ups, but D&D Beyond works seamlessly with whatever system you choose to use.
If you go this route, something you might find useful is a nice tablet. We might have one we can suggest to you.
But what about physical books?
Some people still love the feel of the actual books in hand, and I can't blame them. If you're going camping, for example, and want to play a game in the evening, you can't rely on there being a power outlet nearby. Trees also don't have the best wifi. For that, Amazon has you covered with this great deal on the three most essential books.
The Big Three
Dungeons and Dragons Core Book Gift Set
The most important books
This is a set of the three most essential guides to D&D, the Player's Handbook, the Monster Manual, and the Dungeon Master's Guide, sold with special foil covers, a DM screen, and a slip cover to keep it all tidy.
You're all set
With those deals, you'll be dungeoneering in no time flat. Get set for hours of fun and adventure. Dunegons and Dragons can be as complex or simple as you like. It's a collaborative story, and everyone gets to create that story together. You might benefit from a few accessories, but these books are all you need, really.
Cyber Monday!
- The Best Cyber Monday Deals
- Find Your Cyber Monday Deal: All Deals Updated Live, Sortable By Category
- Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
- Nintendo Switch Deals
- Best Phone Deals
- Best iPad Deals
- Best Chromebook Deals
- Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday Apple AirPods Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday Apple iPad Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday VPN Deals: ExpressVPN, PIA, NordVPN, & more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Australia is the first to use smartphone-detecting traffic cameras
Australia is the first country to use mobile phone-detecting cameras along its roads. The government hopes it can cut road fatalities by 30% by 2021 in North South Wales by using the cameras.
T-Mobile rolls out America’s first nationwide 5G network
T-Mobile's 5G network is now live in more than 5,000 town and cities across the U.S.
Wireless Stadia Controller support for phones and PCs will arrive in 2020
You will have to wait until 2020 to be able to wirelessly connect your Pixel phone, notebook, or desktop to the Stadia Controller.
Best Black Friday Deals and Stocking Stuffers For Under $30
Black Friday is the ideal time to pick up gifts for your friends and family. We've rounded up the best deals on smart home products, charging accessories and cables, power banks, and everyday items that are perfect as stocking stuffers, all for under $30.