It's Cyber Monday , and deals are everywhere, even for the biggest table-top roleplaying game in the world. Dungeons and Dragons embraces the digital age as no other role-playing game has before it. The primary engine for this digital approach is D&D Beyond . This absurdly useful site acts as a character creator/manager for players and your campaign headquarters if you're the Dungeon Master. It also acts as your personal Library of Alexandria for rules-books, source-books, and adventure guides. It's a one-stop-shop for all your nerdy needs.

Treasures untold

Right now on D&D Beyond, all digital sourcebooks originally priced over $20 are marked down to $20. When you consider that the list price of a physical Player's Handbook is $50.00, and the price of the digital copy knocks that down to $30.00, you're already piling savings on top of savings. You then have to factor in the convenience of all those sourcebooks being accessible via any device you like, without lugging 30 pounds of sourcebooks around. Adding additional value, every sourcebook you buy on the site allows that now unlocked content to be integrated into the character and campaign editors. It's a win-win-win.

I play in a campaign via skype with friends in live in California, Virginia, and Baltimore. I access my character sheet on one monitor via D&D Beyond, have Skype open on the other, and have my Player's Handbook open on my phone in case I need to look up a rule. It's absuredly convenient, and it really speeds up play. Other players have slightly different set-ups, but D&D Beyond works seamlessly with whatever system you choose to use.

But what about physical books?

Some people still love the feel of the actual books in hand, and I can't blame them. If you're going camping, for example, and want to play a game in the evening, you can't rely on there being a power outlet nearby. Trees also don't have the best wifi. For that, Amazon has you covered with this great deal on the three most essential books.