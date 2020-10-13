It's Amazon Prime Day, which means it's time to save on everything from Amazon devices to furniture, toys, and more. Those who've been looking for a deal on a Fitbit smartwatch are in luck as right now Amazon is taking up to 30% off select Fitbit products while supplies last, including the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, the Versa Lite, and even the Aria Air Bluetooth smart scale.

As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag any of these discounts. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders and more.

Tick Tock Fitbit Prime Day Sale Select Fitbit products are now on sale and discounted by up to 30% for Amazon Prime Day, including the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, Versa Lite, and the Aria Air Bluetooth Smart Scale. Prices Vary See at Amazon

The best deal in this sale on Fitbit products is easily the discount on the Fitbit Versa 2. This health & fitness smartwatch normally sells for $180, though thanks to today's sale, you'll save nearly 30% on the purchase. That brings its price down to just $127.95 in several different colorways. The Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition is also on sale for $139.95 today at a 30% discount off its original cost of $200.

Meanwhile, the Versa Lite offers a slightly more affordable smartwatch for customers on a budget. Though it normally sells for up to $160, right now you can pick up the Versa Lite for just $69.95 while supplies last. Only the Mulberry model is on sale for this low price.

The final products in this Prime Day selection are Fitbit's Bluetooth smart scales. These scales can connect with an app on your phone so you can keep better track of your weight and health stats, and even learn more about your body. Today the scale is on sale for $34.95, saving you $15 off its regular cost, in your choice of black or white.

Take a look at the full sale for a closer look at these deals before prices return to normal once Prime Day comes to an end.