With the E5, you get a vacuum that is perfect for pet owners and can navigate your home with nimble accuracy. Send it to work by voice or from the app, and never leave the comfort of your couch.

The Roomba i3+ is one of the most intelligent vacuums on the market today, with powerful suction and intelligence to get every nook and cranny in your home. When it's done cleaning, it will return to its charging base and empty itself too.

Vacuuming is one of those tasks nobody likes but still has to be done. Why not let a robot do that for you, and with this Black Friday deal on the Roomba i3+ , you won't even have to empty the dirt. Keeping your floors clean for less is what shopping season is all about.

When I bought my first robot vacuum five years ago, I didn't know how dependent on it I would become. Removing the daily time requirement of vacuuming my home was life-altering, and adding the benefit of not needing to empty the dust-bin is even better. So if you're ready to recoup some of your time, Roomba i3+ is the do-it-all smart vac that you have been waiting for.

The Roomba i3+ and E5 can handle cleanups on both hard surfaces and the carpeted areas of your home with ease. With powerful suction and multi-surface brushes, it'll pick up dust, dropped cereal, and nearly anything else that's on the floor. Because these have a low-profile design, it can get those dust bunnies under your couch for a full home cleaning session.

You can start these vacuums in multiple ways, press the button on the unit itself, start a cleanup using the iRobot app, or by voice commands using Alexa or Google Assistant. When you want to automate cleanup, even more, you can schedule times for your vacuum to run daily from the app as well.

When the Roomba is done, it will return to its base to recharge. In terms of emptying the mess from the vacuum, simply remove the bin from the back and dump it into the trash. However, if you opt for the i3+ vacuum, it will also empty itself in the self-cleaning base, where you'll get up to 60-days before you need to empty that out. Save time, money, and get cleaner floors with these deals on Roomba vacuums.