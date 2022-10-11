Save big on this tough ASUS Chromebook for a limited time

The ASUS Chromebook C203XA is an incredible piece of technology that boasts impressive robustness. This rugged laptop is dustproof and spill-proof, adhering to the heavy-duty MIL-STD 810G durability rating. You can get this stunning computer for your children or yourself at more than half off (opens in new tab), thanks to Amazon's Prime Day offer.

Score 52% off this rugged ASUS Chromebook

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook C203XA $249.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The same things that make Chromebooks great for grown-ups also make them great for kids — they're simple and secure. This one also happens to be inexpensive and built to withstand time with your lovable, and sometimes grubby, little ones.

If you have children around the house, you know how rough and messy they can be. Especially when it comes to expensive electronics. You also know how much kids love watching their favorite shows on something with a decent-sized screen. I would never suggest you let a screen raise your kids, but using something like a Chromebook is fun, and it can even be educational.

One of the best ways to address all of this is by getting a cheap Chromebook for the kids to abuse and get dirty and messy and covered with food. You get to save some money, you won't have to worry about them pressing some button that downloads VIRUS.EXE, and they get to think you're a hero. Finding a Chromebook that's both inexpensive and built tough enough to withstand kids is awesome.

The ASUS Chromebook C203XA isn't the most premium Chromebook you can buy, but it's not trying to be. It has modest specs: A MediaTek CPU, a 1366 x 768 11-inch display, 32GB of storage, and 4GB of RAM. But that's more than enough to do plenty of things a Chromebook is excellent at doing and about the same as a Chromebook you'll find in the classroom.

Go on and buy something really nice for yourself. Just don't forget the kids. Or how easy it is for them to ruin fragile things sometimes. Looking for more discounts? Don't forget to check out our live blog of today's best Amazon deals (opens in new tab).