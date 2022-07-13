Here are 7 of the best Prime Day Chromebook deals that are still live

You might be surprised, but there is a slew of Prime Day deals that are still available so you can save some cash. There's everything from smartphone deals to Fire TV deals and everywhere in between, including Chromebooks. Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a new Chromebook at a discount, considering that you can get some of your back-to-school shopping out of the way now, as opposed to procrastinating and missing out.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a fantastic option for those who want a Chromebook that can double as a Chrome OS-powered tablet. It's battery lasts for more than ten hours on a single charge, even with Lenovo's decision to use an OLED touchscreen display. In true Duet fashion, Lenovo also includes a detachable keyboard and back cover in the box, giving you everything you need to just get going. We're a bit surprised that this deal's still available, as Prime Day knocks the Duet 5s price down by almost $130 (opens in new tab).

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $428.04 $299.99 at Amazon With the Duet 5 Chromebook, you get a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen display capable of reaching 400 nits of peak brightness. This specific configuration is powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which might not be enough for a full workload, but it's more powerful than you think.

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H)

In our time with the Kompanio 828-powered Acer Chromebook 514 (2H), we fell in love with this Chromebook's battery life. It never made me feel like I needed to have a charger close by, and the Kompanio 828 is quite a formidable mid-range chipset. Pair this power with Acer's tried-and-true design, and it's a winning combination that is definitely worth your consideration. Throw in the Prime Day sale for $339.99 (opens in new tab), and it's an instant winner.

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H): $409.99 $339.99 at Amazon Acer is well-known for making some of the best Chromebooks that don't break the bank. But the Acer Chromebook 514 (2H) might just take the cake. And with this Prime Day deal, you might not find anything that offers as much value as this one.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

It's been over two years since the original Chromebook Duet was first shown off, and a little less than that since it became available. But there's no denying that with an AUE date of June 2028, and a 10.1-inch display, the Duet still has a place in the Chromebook market. You might have to deal with some hiccups here and there, but it's a fantastic couch companion and for just $150 at Best Buy (opens in new tab), it's cheaper than ever.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: $299 $149 at Best Buy As it turns out the Chromebook Duet will remain a "one of its kind" product. Lenovo released a new version known as the Chromebook Duet 3, which features a larger display, making the original Duet the ultimate portable Chrome OS device.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

When Samsung opts to jump into a market, it really does so with the plan of taking it over. The Galaxy Chromebook and subsequent Galaxy Chromebook 2 are perfect examples of this. There's no denying that the Fiesta Red colorway will turn heads wherever you go, even if it's just from the office to the couch. And for Prime Day 2022, you can save almost $200 and get one for $529 (opens in new tab).

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 $529 at Best Buy The Galaxy Chromebook 2 doesn't match up with the latest offerings from Acer or ASUS, but it still packs plenty of power. As part of Best Buy's Black Friday in July, you can save $170 and get the Chromebook 2 for $529.

ASUS Chromebook CX1

In a space where a lot of the cheapest Chromebooks are equipped with 11-inch displays (or smaller), the ASUS Chromebook CX1 stands out. No, it won't win any awards for performance, as it's using the Intel Celeron N3350, but that's kind of the point. The Chromebook CX1 is just a trusty and reliable Chromebook to handle some lightweight browsing and not much else. And for Prime Day, you can save more than 20% (opens in new tab) and grab one for $210.

ASUS Chromebook CX1: $258.32 $209.99 at Amazon The ASUS Chromebook CX1 is just one of those Chromebooks that will stick around for as long as Google supports it. And for Prime Day, you can save a few bucks if you want to grab a "couch" laptop.

Lenovo Chromebook 14e

The Lenovo Chromebook 14e is practically the perfect Chromebook for the classroom, short of our next pick. It offers a durable design, an AMD dual-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. And despite the lack of power, the 14e attempts to make up for it by offering a better port selection than what you'll find on the more expensive Chromebooks. If you're looking for another reason to pick this up, it's 50% off for Prime Day (opens in new tab) and they are still in stock.

Lenovo Chromebook 14e: $299.99 $149.99 at Amazon The Chromebook 14e isn't a glamorous pick, but if you want to get ahead of the back-to-school craze, this might be the one. It's 50% off, has plenty of ports, and is still lightweight enough to comfortably carry on a daily basis.

ASUS Chromebook C203XA

As the years go one, the Chromebook market has been starting to split a little. There are some that are designed to be used at home, while others are specifically meant for the classroom. The ASUS Chromebook C203XA falls into the latter category, as evidenced by the "all-round rubber bumper" and a spill-resistant keyboard. As soon as you take this out of the box, you'll be able to see this wasn't meant to be used as a leisure device. You could if you wanted to, and at $129 for Prime Day (opens in new tab), we wouldn't blame you.