There's one clear standout deal this Prime Day today on the fantastic Bose QuietComfort 35 II Bluetooth active noise-cancelling headphones . They are down to $199 there which marks the lowest they have ever gone at $150 off, even beating last year's Black Friday price drop. This deal is available on the rose gold model with other colors sticking at the $349 retail price for now. There's no telling exactly how long this discount will last, so it's worth placing your order at the reduced price while you still can.

These headphones have active noise-cancellation you can adjust based on where you are, Bose quality sound, Bluetooth, NFC, and up to 20 hours of wireless playtime. The active noise-canceling will last up to 40 hours if you choose wired listening. They have a noise-rejecting dual-microphone system that allows you to receive phone calls and use the built-in Alexa functionality. A firmware update will also bring Bose AR to these headphones for new ways to travel, exercise, and more.

Read more about them in this 4.5 star Bose QC 35 II review, which called them the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy. Joe Maring said "I've always enjoyed listening to music, but with these headphones, I find myself wanting to just sit on the couch, throw them on, and close my eyes while listening to some of my favorite tunes."

