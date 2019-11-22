Black Friday is now only a week away, but that doesn't seem to matter much as most retailers have been offering some stellar discounts over the entire month of November. With Amazon's Black Friday Deals Week having just gone live this morning, there are now more early Black Friday deals to keep up with than ever. Below we've compiled a handful of our favorites that are available right now so you can start shopping early and stay in on Thanksgiving this year.

This year, every retailer is trying to beat the others to the punch in terms of price and how soon items are going on sale, which is why so many deals are already live. You may be wondering if the prices will drop lower on Black Friday, or if it's worth shopping early, so let's answer some of your questions and show you some of the best deals below. We are currently just 7 days away from Black Friday, so it's time to get serious here. Best Black Friday deals available right now!

Product or Service Deal Price Nintendo Switch bundle with Spyro Trilogy $299 at Walmart Fire TV Stick 4K with Echo Dot $47 at Amazon Meross Smart Garage Opener $30 at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Tablet From $30 at Amazon Surfshark VPN $2 per month at Surfshark Disney Plus Starting at $6 per month at Disney+ Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar $398 at Amazon AirPods 2 $139 at Amazon IPVanish VPN Subscription $3.25 per month at IPVanish PlayStation Plus 1-year Membership $45 at Amazon Amazon Music Unlimited $1 at Amazon Ring Video 2 with Echo Show 5 $139 at Amazon Kindle Unlimited 6-month Subscription $29.97 at Amazon Mint Mobile $15 per month at Mint Mobile AirPods Pro $235 at Amazon

That's right, some advertised Black Friday prices are available right now! You can save big chunks of change on a variety of products. Let's take a look at some of the best deals that you can buy today so you skip the lines later next week. Nintendo Switch bundle Nintendo has been advertising a $300 Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at major retailers this Black Friday, but what you might not be aware of is that it includes the original model of the console. The new Nintendo Switch has improved battery life, enhanced Joy-Con controllers, and it's available in this discounted bundle with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy right now.

Nintendo Switch bundle with Spyro Reignited Trilogy Skip Black Friday's deal on the old version of the Nintendo Switch for $300 and grab this new model bundled with Spyro Reignited Trilogy on sale at Walmart instead! $299 at Walmart

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Echo Dot The Fire TV Stick 4K makes your TV smarter. Simply plug it into your TV's HDMI port and you can begin streaming TV shows and movies from services like Netflix and Disney+, play games, and more. You'll even be able to voice control it, and the included Echo Dot smart speaker can help with that too.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Echo Dot Score both of these Amazon devices for less than either one would normally cost. The Fire TV Stick 4K lets you stream shows and movies while the Echo Dot lets you listen to music and talk with Alexa. They pair nicely, too. $46.99 at Amazon With coupon: ECHO4K

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener If you haven't thought of making your garage door smarter yet, now is the best time to do it. Clipping the $20 off on-page coupon makes this Meross Smart Garage Opener kit the lowest price we've ever seen it go for. You can install it in just minutes and once it's all set up you can get alerts of the garage door status right to your phone, and even open and close it from anywhere in the world without worrying.

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener This open adds smarts to just about any and every garage door opener system that was installed after 1993. It gives you controls and alerts right from your phone, which is awesome. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Fire 7 tablet Today's deal on the Amazon Fire 7 tablet is one of the most affordable ways to get a capable tablet in the hands of a loved one this holiday season. Starting at just $30, you could pick up several of these before getting close to the price of a single Apple iPad, and you won't be missing out on much by going with this option.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet This is the lowest this tablet has gone and the last time it hit this price was only for Amazon Prime members. Today's discount offers savings for anyone with $20 off both the 16GB and 32GB tablet in the color of your choice. From $30 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

Surfshark VPN Having a VPN in 2019 is a wise move, but picking the right one can be a difficult task. There are a lot of great options that range in price, but this early Black Friday offer makes Surfshark a great choice. When you prepay for 2 years of service, you can get access for just $2 a month. It will end up costing you just $48 for the two years, which is a huge discount compared to its normal rate.

Surfshark VPN This Black Friday deal scores you a massive $275 savings when you prepay for two years. $48 at Surfshark

Disney Plus Disney+ has finally arrived! Now that the streaming service is ready for members in select countries including the United States and Canda, it's time to figure out the best way to sign up and start streaming! The service is available to download as an app on so many devices, from Roku and Fire TV streaming sticks to smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and more. You can watch it using your computer as well.

Disney Plus It's finally time to start binge-watching all of the new originals, classic TV series, and movies on Disney+! Signing up for a one-year membership drops the monthly cost to $5.83. Meanwhile, Verizon customers can score a full year for free! See at Disney+

See at Verizon

Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer This 2.1-channel soundbar features support for 4K HDR quality, the ability to stream music wirelessly using Bluetooth, and a vertical sound engine that offers immersive surround sound. It even comes with a wireless subwoofer, and today's deal saves you $200 off its usual cost.

Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer Enhance your TV's sound with this 2.1-channel soundbar that's currently back at its best price ever on Amazon. Its vertical sound engine upgrades audio with a max of 7.1.2-channel with the press of a button. $398 at Amazon

Apple AirPods 2 Black Friday is sure to bring lots of deals to the AirPods lineup, but one of the best is here right now. The refreshed AirPods 2 are down to just $139 for a limited time, which is $20 less than these normally sell for. They have the H1 chip built-in and offer Hey Siri functionality when connected to an iPhone.

AirPods 2 These are the second-generation AirPods and are currently $20 off. They don't have the fancy wireless charging case, but at this price you can overlook that. $139 at Amazon

IPVanish VPN Subscription Things are not what they used to be, and unfortunately not everyone can be trusted. Whether you're browsing from home or at a cafe, doing it on an unsecured connection can be dangerous. VPNs have become more popular in the recent years, and there's a good reason for it. IPVanish is one of our favorite services, and thanks to its Black Friday pricing you can get protected for as little as $3.25 a month when you redeem coupon code CYBERDEAL19.

IPVanish VPN Subscription A VPN is a smart choice these days, and you don't need to go broke to add the protection you deserve. Be sure to use coupon code CYBERDEAL19 to get the lowered monthly cost. $3.25 per month at IPVanish

PlayStation Plus The next thing any gamer should buy after picking up the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 4 Pro is a membership to PlayStation Plus. It unlocks access to online multiplayer modes, exclusive PlayStation Store discounts, free game downloads every month, and more. Today's deal can be used to renew or extend your membership if you're already a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

PlayStation Plus 1-year Membership Becoming a PlayStation Plus member is one of the smartest things you can do as a PlayStation gamer, and there's no better time to start a subscription than right now with today's sale on a one-year membership via Amazon. $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited Ahead of the big Black Friday push, Amazon has discounted its own Music Unlimited streaming service. You can get four months of access, which includes millions of songs that you can access anywhere using an app on your phone or tablet, for just $1. This saves you about $39 compared to the regular price, and makes it a no-brainer choice. It's 25 cents a month, how can you pass that up?

Amazon Music Unlimited It's four months of access for just $1. It includes millions of songs, hands-free listening with Alexa, and more. $1 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 At $150 off their usual cost separately, this major discount will score you two popular smart home devices for the low price of $139. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 lets you see who's at your door from anywhere in the world using an app on your phone or tablet, while the Echo Show 5 can also access its video feed, let you talk with Alexa, stream shows and movies from services like Netflix and Prime Video, and much more.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle has again dropped to its lowest ever price, this time for Black Friday. These two are perfect to purchase together as you can watch the doorbell's live feed on the Echo Show 5. $139 at Amazon

Kindle Unlimited Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over a million titles, spanning from technical documents to cookbooks to fantasy novels to nonfiction. Even some audiobooks are included. Need a self-help book? Want to re-read the Harry Potter books for the seventeenth time? It's all there, and it's all free with your membership. You don't need a Kindle or Fire tablet to read, either. Amazon makes it easy to read thanks to its free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

Kindle Unlimited 6-month Subscription For a limited time, you can score a six-month membership to Kindle Unlimited at 50% off. Unlike previous deals, you don't have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this offer, and it's open to returning customers as well. $29.97 at Amazon

Mint Mobile Mint Mobile has already kicked off its Black Friday promotion, and it's one of the best carrier deals we will see this month. The carrier is offering 12GB of data for just $15 a month, but you need to prepay for 3 months. That means you pay $45 to get three months of service, after which it renews at regular pricing.

Mint Mobile This promo scores you the biggest data allotment that Mint offers at the lowest price we've seen. Don't miss out. $15 per month at Mint Mobile

Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday is sure to bring lots of deals to the AirPods lineup, but one of the best is here right now. The recently-released AirPods Pro are already discounted at Amazon, which is a bit rare. We don't see many discounts on new Apple products, but that's not stopping these from being on sale. There is a shipping delay to make note of, though it's likely that Amazon will have stock available earlier than what's advertised.

AirPods Pro These are the newest addition to the AirPods lineup, and you can already save $14 on the purchase. There is a shipping delay, but the savings may be worth it. $235 at Amazon