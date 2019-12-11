I picked up a few things over the Thanksgiving free-for-all death race that is Black Friday through Cyber Monday. The kids got some toys they had asked for (and a book for each because ... just because), my wife got a little something special for putting up with me. and — of course — I got the standard array of cables and chargers and assorted consumerism that goes hand-in-hand with tech products. But what I really wanted and needed is something I had to pay full price for because Amazon never puts essential medical equipment on any sort of substantial sale.

Living on a disposable income means you cut corners. There are some things nobody should have to cut corners on.

I really hate using a walker because I am really bad at using a walker. And yes, that's a real thing. I always get one of the legs wedged up against a door frame, and then when I lean into it, it does some sort of physics shenanigans that turn the leg from straight to bent. I am a bad walker-driver. But I need one because you can't exactly get a wheelchair everywhere and I need a little help.

I always tell myself I'll buy a better one next time and then I see the price and end up buying one with a fancy American healthcare company name and Made in China stickers all over the parts and know that I'll bust the damn thing right at the downstairs bathroom doorway like I did the last. They do make heavy-duty walkers that are made of actual steel instead of kinder-egg foil, but they can get pricey. On Black Friday, I have other things I need to do with my money, too, so paying more than I have to isn't going to happen.