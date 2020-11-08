Best Zigbee-compatible Products for Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Android Central 2020

With the launch of the Zigbee-compatible Amazon Echo (4th Gen), we're listing the best Amazon Echo Zigbee devices available today. The Echo has 64 compatible Zigbee devices — 40 smart light bulbs, 22 smart locks and two smart switches — but many of these devices aren't helpful or reliable enough that Alexa compatibility makes them worth buying. We've narrowed the list down to the six products built to smarten up your smart home that we can fully recommend.

Our top picks

We were surprised and disappointed to discover that the best Amazon Echo Zigbee devices available today are fairly old, at least for smart home gadgets. Most launched at least two years ago, and were also compatible with the previous Echo Zigbee hub: the second-generation Echo Plus speaker. As of yet, Amazon seemingly hasn't attracted any companies to produce new Zigbee-compatible devices for its newest smart speaker.

That being said, there are several devices that have aged well and are still recommended favorites of Android Central staff, starting with the Philips Hue White A19 LED bulbs. Our pick for the best Philips Hue lights overall, these LEDs are affordable, will last you for decades and give you automated schedules and geofencing, though you may need to buy a separate Hue Bridge for some of those features.

We also highlighted the Yale Assure Lock as one of the best Alexa-supporting smart locks. We don't think you'll ever need all 250 security codes, but you will certainly enjoy the one-tap lock mechanism, Amazon Key support, and, of course, Alexa commands.

Just keep in mind that despite this handy Zigbee support, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) can't fully control most of these accessories. With Echo voice commands you can lock or unlock doors, turn lights on and off, and so on; but for more complicated actions like setting up new pin codes or changing the color or schedule of your smart bulbs, you'll need to do that in an app.