A white noise machine can be used when studying and relaxing, but most use it for sleeping. The perfect white noise machine is going to be different for each individual, but the best models will have more than one sound, optional timers, are mostly portable, and are easy to use. Here are the best for your wallet and your sleep cycle today.

A white noise machine is perfect depending on the person, but with up to seven different sounds, as well as the option to plug in headphones, the Aurola White Noise Sound Machine comes pretty close to being the best choice for anyone looking for the best machine. If you're looking for a white noise speaker that can serve other uses during the day, consider grabbing the Amazon Echo Dot which can put you to sleep with Sleep Sounds and then wake you up with music come morning.

