Due to recent circumstances, the demand for webcams has increased to the point that it can be difficult to actually purchase these. However, we have seen the following selections go in and out of stock at various retailers and these represent our favorite webcams.

Chances are that you're using the built-in webcam from your laptop, or you have a desktop that doesn't have a webcam at all. But with more and more folks working from home, you'll end up needing to join in a video conference call at some point, and you don't want to end up looking like a potato. With the Logitech Brio 4K, there's no chance of that happening and you get more added features than you'll know what to do with. However, you'll want to take advantage of the 4K recording and Windows Hello support.

Those looking for the "mac-daddy" of webcams can't look past the Logitech Brio 4K. Not only do you get 4K HDR video recording, but this webcam is also certified to work with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. However, Windows users get the added benefit of getting Windows Hello support with the Brio 4K. In addition to recording video at either 4K or 1080p, the Brio includes a 5X digital zoom and "RightLight" so that you never look awkward on camera. While 4K video is limited to streaming at 30FPS, you can pump the brakes, transition to 1080p and get up to 60FPS if you want smooth and fluid video. To make sure that you get the "right" picture, the Brio features an adjustable Field of View, with options of 65, 78, or 90 degrees. Logitech has packed just about the entire kitchen sink into the Brio and for good reason, as it's quite an impressive webcam. But unless you need 4K video, the Brio will sport a lot more bells and whistles than what you probably will ever use. There are plenty of other, less expensive, webcams that can do almost just as well as the Brio at just a fraction of the cost. Pros: 4K video recording

HDR quality

Windows Hello support

Certified for macOS, Windows, and ChromeOS Cons: Expensive

More included features than you may use

Best Overall Logitech Brio 4K The kitchen sink of webcams Logitech's Brio 4K sports either 4K or 1080p video recording, multiple viewing angles, and supports Windows Hello, which might be overkill. $200 from Dell

Best Budget Pick: Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000

Sometimes you need a webcam that just performs marginally better than the one included with your laptop. If you're using a desktop, you'll need a webcam period, as those aren't typically built into the monitor. With the Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000, you'll get a budget-friendly and solid webcam. This won't shock the world or surprise anyone with a plethora of features, but the HD-3000 will get the job done if you need a webcam. Video recording is limited to just 720p, but that should be enough if you just have a lot of video conferencing calls to take. Microsoft also packed in a noise-canceling microphone to ensure that others can hear you, but little else going on in your home. We've talked about how the 720p resolution won't "wow" anyone, but it should still be serviceable for basic video conferencing needs. It's also not recommended to go "into" the LifeCam with high expectations for a bunch of extra features, as this is about as barebones an experience as you can get. Pros: Affordable

Noise-reducing microphone

Certified for Skype Cons: Limited to 720p resolution

Few "advanced" features

Best Budget Pick Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 Great for those who need a small step up The Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 may be limited to just 720p video, but it's still likely a step-up from your laptop webcam. $40 from B&H Photo

Best for Windows Hello: Kaysuda Face Recognition USB Camera

A lot of cameras promise a lot of different features, but those with Windows computers have a few features that they look for. One of which is Windows Hello support, which makes logging into your computer fast and easy. That's where the Kaysuda Camera excels. The company claims that its IR camera is capable of getting you logged into your computer in just one second. This is even more impressive when you consider that Kaysuda has included multi-user support so that everyone that logs into the same computer can get in quickly. What is even handier is how there are two microphones built-into the camera so you won't have to go and spring for something else after getting the camera. While Kaysuda's camera is great for those wanting Windows Hello support, there is a bit of compromise with the video quality. The camera is only capable of recording in 720p and has a max camera resolution of just 640x480. This may leave you looking a bit grainy, but should still get the job done. Plus, those who were hoping to use this with the Windows 10 IoT Core System will have to look elsewhere as this camera is not compatible. Pros: Built-in IR Camera with depth-sensing

Multi-user support

Supports Windows Hello

Multiple microphones Cons: Does not work with Windows 10 IoT Core systems

Average video quality

Best for Windows Hello Kaysuda Face Recognition USB Camera Features without breaking the bank The Kaysuda Face Recognition camera sports Windows Hello and dual microphones, but the camera quality is limited to just 720p. $90 from Amazon

Best for Gamers: Razer Kiyo

Now is as good of a time as any to try and jumpstart your "streaming" career, or maybe you just want to do some streaming on the side. The Razer Kiyo is great for this, not only for its ability to record 1080p video but also because it has a built-in ring light. Perhaps the most impressive part about using the Kiyo comes after you've installed Razer's Synapse 3 software. This gives you a slew of customization options, the ability to create multiple profiles, all in an effort to make sure you look your best. And of course, if even you aren't a gamer, the Kiyo will still perform better than you may expect for the more basic video conferencing needs. While it's great to be able to record video in 1080p, it's a little disappointing that Kiyo users are still limited. When recording at the higher resolution, you are limited to recording at 30FPS. Luckily, 60FPS is available if you drop down the video quality to 720p. While Razer makes it easy to perch the Kiyo just about anywhere, it's still a bit larger than similar options that you'll find. Pros: 1080p video

Mount to monitor or on a tripod

Built-in ring light

Up to 60fps video recording Cons: Larger than similar options

Recording in 60FPS drops resolution to 720p

Best for Gamers Razer Kiyo For gamers and more The Razer Kiyo is a fantastic camera that isn't only for the gamers. With the Synapse software, you can customize various aspects and more. $87 from Walmart

Best for Versatility: Logitech StreamCam Plus

The newest player to the webcam market comes from Logitech in the form of the StreamCam Plus. This camera is capable of recording video in 1080p resolution at up to 60FPS for a smooth and crisp video. Logitech also touts the StreamCam as including "smart" auto-focus and exposure features to make sure that you are always in focus and the lighting is tuned properly. As for mounting, Logitech includes a flexible mount that can be used at almost any angle but also allows for you to rotate the StreamCam itself. By rotating the webcam 90 degrees and re-mounting it, you can record in 9:16 video, which is perfect for the likes of Instagram and other social media apps. The mount also easily detaches from your monitor, allowing the StreamCam to be used with a tripod. There are a few limitations as to what computers can actually be used with the StreamCam Plus while recording at 1080p/60FPS. These requirements include at least a seventh-generation Intel i5 processor, at least 8GB of RAM, and at least the Intel 620 discrete GPU. As for the macOS side of things, Logitech recommends any 2018 or newer MacBook Pro, Air, or Mac Mini. The iMac Pro is compatible and provided that you have the 2019 iMac Retina, the StreamCam should work. Anything older, and you may run into issues. Pros: Stream at 1080p and up to 60fps

USB Type-C 3.1

Shift between landscape and portrait mode

Dual microphones Cons: Not all computers can use 1080p/60FPS

Some features limited to Windows users

Best for Versatility Logitech StreamCam Plus Pretty great if you have a decent computer Logitech's StreamCam Plus is an impressive webcam that provides a great recording experience. Just make sure your computer is compatible. $170 from Dell

Best in a Pinch: Wyze Cam V2

This may be an oddball selection to add but Wyze recently pushed a firmware update to both the Cam V2 and Cam Pan that turn them into a webcam. What makes this even better is that it has been tested with both macOS and Windows, along with popular apps including Hangouts, Zoom, Skype, and more. The downside to this is that you'll need to flash the firmware yourself, but Wyze has an in-depth tutorial on how to make it happen. Once the firmware is flashed, you will have the ability to stream or video chat in up to 1080p video quality, and get access to the built-in speaker and microphone. Wyze suggests using your own mic and headphones or speakers as the quality can be a bit lower than usual. This is definitely an off-the-wall solution, but it can work if you need a webcam in a pinch and already have a Wyze cam at your disposal. On the other side of the fence, the process for manually flashing the firmware can be a bit daunting to some. Wyze does the best it can to provide enough insight and instructions, but that just might be a bit too technical for some. Another downside is that your Wyze Cam V2 or Cam Pan will no longer function as a security camera, as the firmware removes the ability to connect to the Wyze app on your device. Finally, ChromeOS users may have to look for another solution, as there is no confirmed compatibility with Chromebooks and other ChromeOS-powered devices. Pros: 1080p video

Compatible with all major video-chatting services

Works with Mac and Windows Cons: Must flash updated firmware

Will not connect to Wyze app after updated

Does not work with ChromeOS

Not actually a webcam!