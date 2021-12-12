Best Webcam For Your PC, Mac, or Chromebook 2022

The chances are that you're using the built-in webcam from your laptop, or you have a desktop that doesn't have a webcam at all. But with more and more folks working from home, you'll end up needing to join in a video conference call at some point, whether it's using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or another similar service. And you don't want to end up looking like a potato, which means looking for the best webcam you can find. With the Logitech Brio 4K, there's no chance of that happening, and you get more added features than you'll know what to do with. However, you'll want to take advantage of the 4K recording and Windows Hello support.

Source: Logitech (Image credit: Source: Logitech)

Best Overall: Logitech Brio 4K

Logitech Brio 4K The kitchen sink of webcams Today's Best Deals View at Logitech - US & Canada View at Dell Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 4K video recording + HDR quality + Windows Hello support + Certified for macOS, Windows, and ChromeOS Reasons to avoid - Expensive - More included features than you may use

Those looking for the mac-daddy of webcams can't look past the Logitech Brio 4K. Not only do you get 4K HDR video recording, but this webcam is also certified to work with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. However, Windows users get the added benefit of Windows Hello support.

In addition to recording video at either 4K or 1080p, the Brio includes a 5X digital zoom and "RightLight" so that you never look awkward on camera. While 4K video is limited to streaming at 30FPS, you can pump the brakes, transition to 1080p, and get up to 60FPS if you want smooth and fluid video. To make sure that you get the right picture, the Brio features an adjustable Field of View, with options of 65, 78, or 90 degrees.

Logitech has packed just about the entire kitchen sink into the Brio, making it quite an impressive webcam. However, unless you need 4K video, the Brio will sport a lot more bells and whistles than what you probably will ever use. There are plenty of other, less expensive webcams that can do almost just as well as the Brio at just a fraction of the cost.

Source: Adesso (Image credit: Source: Adesso)

Best Budget Pick: Adesso CyberTrack H4

Adesso CyberTrack H4 Great for those who need a small step up Today's Best Deals $40 from B&H Photo Reasons to buy + Affordable + 1080p Video recording + Noise-reducing microphone + Compatible with many popular video-conferencing apps Reasons to avoid - Can only clip to your monitor - Few advanced features

Sometimes you need a webcam that just performs marginally better than the one included with your laptop. If you're using a desktop, you'll need a webcam, period, as those aren't typically built into the monitor. With the Adesso CyberTrack H4, you'll get a budget-friendly and solid webcam.

This won't shock the world or surprise anyone with a plethora of features, but the CyberTrack H4 will get the job done. It sports 1080p video recording, which is surprising at this price point. Adesso also packed in a noise-canceling microphone to ensure that others can hear you but little else going on in your home.

Those who don't like the idea of clipping a webcam to the top of the monitor will be out of luck with this one, as that's the only mounting option provided. It's also not recommended to go "into" the CyberTrack H4 with high expectations for a bunch of extra features, as this is about as barebones an experience as you can get.

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Source: Amazon)

Best for Windows Hello: Kaysuda Face Recognition USB Camera

Kaysuda Face Recognition USB Camera Features without breaking the bank Today's Best Deals $70 from Amazon Reasons to buy + Built-in IR Camera with depth-sensing + Multi-user support + Supports Windows Hello + Multiple microphones Reasons to avoid - Does not work with Windows 10 IoT Core systems - Average video quality

Many cameras promise different features, but those with Windows computers have specific features that they look for, one of which is Windows Hello support, which makes logging into your computer fast and easy. That's where the Kaysuda Camera excels.

The company claims that its IR camera is capable of getting you logged into your computer in just one second. This is even more impressive when you consider that Kaysuda has included multi-user support, so everyone that logs into the same computer can get in quickly. What is even handier is how there are two microphones built-into the camera so you won't have to go and spring for something else after getting the camera.

While Kaysuda's camera is great for those wanting Windows Hello support, there is a bit of compromise with the video quality. The camera is only capable of recording in 720p and has a max camera resolution of just 640x480. This may leave you looking a bit grainy, but should still get the job done. Plus, those who were hoping to use this with the Windows 10 IoT Core System will have to look elsewhere as this camera is not compatible.

Source: Amazon (Image credit: Source: Amazon)

Best for Streamers: Vitade 960A

Vitade 960A For gamers and more Today's Best Deals $53 from Amazon Reasons to buy + 1080p video + Mount to monitor or on a tripod + Built-in ring light + Third-party software not a necessity Reasons to avoid - Larger than similar options - Recording in 60FPS drops resolution to 720p

Now is as good of a time as any to try and jumpstart your streaming career, or maybe you just want to do some streaming on the side. The Vitade 960A is great for this, not only for its ability to record 1080p video but also because it has a built-in ring light.

Other gaming webcams force you to use third-party software to take advantage of features. That's not the case with the 960A, as you can quickly switch between the three different brightness levels with a press of a button on the camera itself. However, if you want to spice up your video calls, you can take advantage of Vitade's software to switch up your background.

While it's great to be able to record video in 1080p, it's a little disappointing that you're limited to just 30FPS when recording at higher resolutions. While the Vitade 960A can easily be perched just about anywhere, it's still a bit larger than similar options that you'll find.

Source: Aluratek (Image credit: Source: Aluratek)

Best for Versatility: Aluratek AWC02F

Aluratek AWC02F Almost all the features you need Today's Best Deals $54 from Amazon Reasons to buy + Stream at 1080p + Autofocus and automatic low light correction + Long cable for USB plug and play Reasons to avoid - No microphone - Unable to clip or attach to tripod

When it comes to the Aluratek AWC02F, there's nothing that will really excite you, other than the ability to stream at 1080p. In addition to the HD video, you'll also get 30FPS recording, along with auto-focus, so you won't have to worry about something on the wall behind you being the focus.

Aluratek includes an extra-long cable, providing the space you need to put the webcam exactly where you want it. There's even automatic low-light correction, removing the concerns of you looking like a potato during that video conference call.

The biggest downside to the AWC02F is that there is no microphone built-in. It should not be much of a problem if you use headphones, but you'll want something else other than relying on your computer's mic. While the base can be rotated 180 degrees, you won't be able to detach the webcam and clip it to your monitor or mount it on a mini-tripod.

Source: Wyze (Image credit: Source: Wyze)

Best in a Pinch: Wyze Cam V2

Wyze Cam V2 Helps get the job done Today's Best Deals Check Amazon $26 from Amazon Reasons to buy + 1080p video + Compatible with all major video-chatting services + Works with Mac and Windows Reasons to avoid - Must flash updated firmware - Will not connect to Wyze app after updated - Does not work with ChromeOS - Not actually a webcam!

This may be an oddball selection to add, but Wyze recently pushed a firmware update to both the Cam V2 and Cam Pan that turn them into a webcam. What makes this even better is that it has been tested with both macOS and Windows, along with popular apps, including Hangouts, Zoom, Skype, and more. The downside to this is that you'll need to flash the firmware yourself, but Wyze has an in-depth tutorial on how to make it happen.

Once the firmware is flashed, you will have the ability to stream or video chat in up to 1080p video quality and get access to the built-in speaker and microphone. Wyze suggests using your own mic and headphones or speakers as the quality can be a bit lower than usual. This is definitely an off-the-wall solution, but it can work if you need a webcam in a pinch and already have a Wyze cam at your disposal.

On the other side of the fence, the process for manually flashing the firmware can be a bit daunting to some. Wyze does the best it can to provide enough insight and instructions, but that just might be a bit too technical for some. Another downside is that your Wyze Cam V2 or Cam Pan will no longer function as a security camera, as the firmware removes the ability to connect to the Wyze app on your device. Finally, ChromeOS users may have to look for another solution, as there is no confirmed compatibility with Chromebooks and other ChromeOS-powered devices.

Bottom line

There are a lot of webcams out there from which to choose, but the best webcam will meet your needs perfectly. Whether you need to jump on for some Zoom conference calls or want to try and jumpstart your own Twitch channel, having a solid video camera is rather important. However, your budget and what you want to use it for makes choosing difficult, since some cams might have features you don't need or need features you do. Do you need high-resolution recordings or something that can get the job done in a pinch?

With the Logitech Brio 4K, you'll get just about every feature that you can imagine from this webcam. There's compatibility with macOS, Windows, and ChromeOS, along with plenty of adjustable features, including the ability to change the Field of View. And Windows users get the added benefit of using Windows Hello with the Brio for even faster log-ins.

Whether you're chatting with friends and family from afar, having a team meeting with colleagues from the office, chatting with clients, having a virtual consultation with your doctor, or sharing an intimate conversation with a bestie, it's worth upgrading to a better webcam like this one.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Andrew Myrick is a regular freelancer at Android Central and iMore. He has been a tech enthusiast ever since the original iPhone was released and continues to flip-flop between devices. You might as well hook him up to an IV filled with coffee to get him through the day. If you have any questions, you can find him on Twitter, and he'll get back to you.