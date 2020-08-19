Best Wall Outlets with USB Ports Android Central 2020
Wall outlets. We've all got them, and we can't live without them, especially in this modern age. Perhaps the biggest problem with wall outlets is that we use them too much, and have too many gadgets plugged into them and charging in them, both dumb and smart. One solution to free up valuable plug real estate is to look for ones that have additional ports on them to charge your devices. Here are the best wall outlets with USB ports in them that you can use to extend the usefulness of your charging space.
- Best Overall Wall Outlet with USB Ports: Micmi USB Dual High Speed Duplex Receptacle
- Upgrade Pick for Best Wall Outlet with USB Ports: TopGreener 3-Port USB Wall Outlet
- Best Wall Outlet with USB-C Only: SZICT Quick Charge Outlet with Type-C Power Delivery Ports
- Best Smart Wall Outlet with USB Ports: TopGreener Smart Wi-Fi Wall Outlet Charger
- Best Wall Outlet with only USB Ports: BESTTEN USB Receptacle Outlet with 4 High-Speed USB Charging Ports
- Best Multipack of Wall Outlets with USB Ports: UCOMEN 4-Pack of USB Receptacle Outlets
Best Overall Wall Outlet with USB Ports: Micmi USB Dual High Speed Duplex ReceptacleStaff Pick
This set of USB-equipped wall outlets have the best of both worlds. Not only do you get two outlets for your standard plugs, but you also get two USB outlets as well: one USB-C and one USB-A. Now, no matter what you need to plug in or charge, you'll be covered.
Upgrade Pick for Best Wall Outlet with USB Ports: TopGreener 3-Port USB Wall Outlet
TopGreener makes some of our favorite wall outlets and plugs, and many of these feature USB ports as well. This particular outlet has two standard sockets and three USB-A ports. It's truly an all-in-one solution for your charging needs!
Best Wall Outlet with USB-C Only: SZICT Quick Charge Outlet with Type-C Power Delivery Ports
If you're looking to future-proof your home, you may want to steer clear entirely from outlets with USB-A ports and pick up some that have USB-C only. And what's better than one USB-C port? Why two USB-C ports, of course.
Best Smart Wall Outlet with USB Ports: TopGreener Smart Wi-Fi Wall Outlet Charger
This wall outlet was our pick for the top smart wall outlet, because not only does it feature two USB-A ports in addition to the to standard sockets, but it can connect to your Wi-Fi so that you can control it from the TopGreener app or your favorite smart home platform or assistant. Plus, you can monitor your energy usage and adjust your behaviors accordingly.
Best Wall Outlet with only USB Ports: BESTTEN USB Receptacle Outlet with 4 High-Speed USB Charging Ports
Sometimes you don't need to plug-in appliances or larger equipment, but rather, you just want an outlet to charge smaller devices like phones and wearables. That's where this Bestten outlet fits in. It sports not one, not two, but four built-in USB charging ports with an LED indicator light to confirm when charging is happening.
Best Multipack of Wall Outlets with USB Ports: UCOMEN 4-Pack of USB Receptacle Outlets
If you're looking to pick up some wall outlets with USB ports in bulk, then we recommend these from UCOMEN. Each has two sockets and two USB-A ports, and they come in packs of two or four so that you can outfit your home faster, for cheaper.
The Hannah Montanna pick
Okay, if you didn't have little girls that grew up in the 2010s, you may not get this reference, but the catchphrase from the theme song of this Disney show was "the best of both worlds," and that's most definitely what this wall outlet gives you.
Not only do you have your standard two-socket configuration, but you also get two USB ports. But it gets even better, because one USB port is a modern USB-C port, while the other is a legacy USB-A port that many of your devices probably currently use. You can have a device charging from each port simultaneously, and both plugs can be in use as well.
It is important to note that the USB-C port is not a power delivery port, and is not capable of charging something like a laptop. But no worry, you can simply plug your computer into one of the standard sockets while you charge your phone with the USB-C port.
Best Overall Wall Outlet with USB Ports
Micmi USB Dual High Speed Duplex Receptacle
Get maximum charging efficiency with this wall outlet that has a USB-C and USB-A port along with two standard plugs.
Why have two when you can have three?
TopGreener is known for offering innovative power and charging solutions, and this wall outlet continues that trend. Not only do you get your two standard plugs, but you also get three USB-A charging ports. You can charge your phone, tablet, smartwatch alongside a computer, and even a lamp with one simple outlet.
While the USB ports do not support fast charging, there is a built-in IntelliChip to deliver the right amount of power needed per device. The outlet features tamper-proof technology with shutters to prevent foreign objects from being shoved into the receptacles.
This outlet is perfect for the home office, the bedside nightstand, or the kitchen, and can negate the need for a cumbersome or ugly USB charging hub that takes up counter space.
Upgrade Pick for Best Wall Outlet with USB Ports
TopGreener 3-Port USB Wall Outlet
This outlet can charge three USB devices at once, and its IntelliChip smartly manages power distribution for each device.
Prepare for the future
Wall outlets with USB ports are great, but with technology quickly moving from USB-A to USB-C, are you sure you want to spend the time, money, and hassle upgrading your wall outlets when more and more of your new devices won't be able to use them? I'd recommend that you get at least some wall outlets with USB-C ports, and it might just behoove you to get some that have USB-C exclusively.
Not only is this wall outlet from SZICT affordable, but it also comes equipped with two USB-C ports. Better still, the USB-C ports can handle power delivery, which means that they too can support fast charging of up to at least 18W, and even up to 36W. So if you grab some of these wall outlets, not only will they support your current and future cables, but they'll make your recharge process faster too!
Best Wall Outlet with USB-C Only
SZICT Quick Charge Outlet with Type-C Power Delivery Ports
Future-proof your home with these USB-C enabled wall outlets that support fast charging up to 36W.
This is one smart wall outlet with USB ports
We recently crowned this device by TopGreener as our best overall smart wall outlet, and because it also features two USB ports, it was only natural that it be featured on this list as well.
TopGreener is known for making environmentally efficient charging devices, and this smart wall outlet fits into that portfolio nicely. It features a built-in Smart Meter, which allows you to monitor and optimize your energy usage from within the TopGreener app.
Also, this outlet is "smart," which means that you can control it via the app or your voice through Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant. You can ask your voice assistant to simply turn the outlet on or off, or you can tie it to a routine or automation for even greater flexibility.
Best Smart Wall Outlet with USB Ports
TopGreener Smart Wi-Fi Wall Outlet Charger
Smart home tie-ins, energy management, and two built-in USB-A ports make this wall outlet a brilliant choice.
USB all the things!
There are definitely some areas of your home and some circumstances in which you don't need a wall outlet with full-sized plugs, but rather just more USB ports to plug in and charge your multiple devices. Well, this is the wall outlet for those people, and those use cases.
You've probably seen something like this in an airport waiting lounge, and maybe you've never realized that one of these was in your grasp, but it is! This wall outlet is perfect for shared spaces like the kitchen, or the second outlet in a home office. You can charge a family of four's phones all at once, all in the same place, or charge a smartphone, tablet, and two other gadgets simultaneously.
This outlet can easily replace an existing outlet with no additional or special wiring required. It also comes with a three-year limited warranty.
Best Wall Outlet with only USB Ports
BESTTEN USB Receptacle Outlet with 4 High-Speed USB Charging Ports
Install one of these wall outlets to charge all of your gadgets, and negate the need for a redundant charging brick or hub.
Buy in bulk
If you've made it this far, then chances are you are entirely on board the wall outlet with USB port train, and you probably are planning to replace several outlets in your home at once. If that's the case, then don't waste your money purchasing these individually. Buy them in bulk so you can get them at a lower price per unit.
This set of wall outlets comes with two USB-A ports and is available in a two-pack or a four-pack. The USB outlets have built-in smarts to detect and deliver just the right amount of power to your devices without overloading them. They are also tamper-resistant as well, so you don't have to be as worried about safety concerns.
Best Multipack of Wall Outlets with USB Ports
UCOMEN 4-Pack of USB Receptacle Outlets
If you plan on redoing your smart home, you might want to pick up multiple USB wall outlets like this one from UCOMEN.
Bottom line
Wall outlets with USB ports are generally a handy and affordable way to extend the functionality and charging capability of your smart home. Because they're built-in to the walls themselves, they are up (or down) and out of the way, unlike power banks, charging hubs, or power strips.
Our top choice among the best wall outlets with USB ports is the Micmi USB Dual High-Speed Duplex Receptacle. Coming two to a pack; this outlet features two standard plugs along with to USB ports; one USB-C, and one USB-A.
If you don't need the standard wall plugs, you might want to maximize your USB port space with the BESTTEN USB Receptacle Outlet with 4 High-Speed USB Charging Ports. And if you really want to future-proof your house and not have to repeat this process in three to five years, you should go for an outlet with only USB-C ports like the SZICT Quick Charge Outlet.
Replacing some key sockets with wall outlets with USB ports is a smart decision that you'll wish you'd have made years ago. You'll not only double your charging capabilities, but you'll free up valuable counter space around the house!
