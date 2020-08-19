Okay, if you didn't have little girls that grew up in the 2010s, you may not get this reference, but the catchphrase from the theme song of this Disney show was "the best of both worlds," and that's most definitely what this wall outlet gives you. Not only do you have your standard two-socket configuration, but you also get two USB ports. But it gets even better, because one USB port is a modern USB-C port, while the other is a legacy USB-A port that many of your devices probably currently use. You can have a device charging from each port simultaneously, and both plugs can be in use as well. It is important to note that the USB-C port is not a power delivery port, and is not capable of charging something like a laptop. But no worry, you can simply plug your computer into one of the standard sockets while you charge your phone with the USB-C port.

Best Overall Wall Outlet with USB Ports Micmi USB Dual High Speed Duplex Receptacle Get maximum charging efficiency with this wall outlet that has a USB-C and USB-A port along with two standard plugs. $25 at Amazon

Why have two when you can have three? TopGreener is known for offering innovative power and charging solutions, and this wall outlet continues that trend. Not only do you get your two standard plugs, but you also get three USB-A charging ports. You can charge your phone, tablet, smartwatch alongside a computer, and even a lamp with one simple outlet. While the USB ports do not support fast charging, there is a built-in IntelliChip to deliver the right amount of power needed per device. The outlet features tamper-proof technology with shutters to prevent foreign objects from being shoved into the receptacles. This outlet is perfect for the home office, the bedside nightstand, or the kitchen, and can negate the need for a cumbersome or ugly USB charging hub that takes up counter space.

Prepare for the future

Wall outlets with USB ports are great, but with technology quickly moving from USB-A to USB-C, are you sure you want to spend the time, money, and hassle upgrading your wall outlets when more and more of your new devices won't be able to use them? I'd recommend that you get at least some wall outlets with USB-C ports, and it might just behoove you to get some that have USB-C exclusively. Not only is this wall outlet from SZICT affordable, but it also comes equipped with two USB-C ports. Better still, the USB-C ports can handle power delivery, which means that they too can support fast charging of up to at least 18W, and even up to 36W. So if you grab some of these wall outlets, not only will they support your current and future cables, but they'll make your recharge process faster too!

This is one smart wall outlet with USB ports

We recently crowned this device by TopGreener as our best overall smart wall outlet, and because it also features two USB ports, it was only natural that it be featured on this list as well. TopGreener is known for making environmentally efficient charging devices, and this smart wall outlet fits into that portfolio nicely. It features a built-in Smart Meter, which allows you to monitor and optimize your energy usage from within the TopGreener app. Also, this outlet is "smart," which means that you can control it via the app or your voice through Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant. You can ask your voice assistant to simply turn the outlet on or off, or you can tie it to a routine or automation for even greater flexibility.

Best Smart Wall Outlet with USB Ports TopGreener Smart Wi-Fi Wall Outlet Charger Smart home tie-ins, energy management, and two built-in USB-A ports make this wall outlet a brilliant choice. $46 at Amazon

USB all the things!

There are definitely some areas of your home and some circumstances in which you don't need a wall outlet with full-sized plugs, but rather just more USB ports to plug in and charge your multiple devices. Well, this is the wall outlet for those people, and those use cases. You've probably seen something like this in an airport waiting lounge, and maybe you've never realized that one of these was in your grasp, but it is! This wall outlet is perfect for shared spaces like the kitchen, or the second outlet in a home office. You can charge a family of four's phones all at once, all in the same place, or charge a smartphone, tablet, and two other gadgets simultaneously. This outlet can easily replace an existing outlet with no additional or special wiring required. It also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

Buy in bulk

If you've made it this far, then chances are you are entirely on board the wall outlet with USB port train, and you probably are planning to replace several outlets in your home at once. If that's the case, then don't waste your money purchasing these individually. Buy them in bulk so you can get them at a lower price per unit. This set of wall outlets comes with two USB-A ports and is available in a two-pack or a four-pack. The USB outlets have built-in smarts to detect and deliver just the right amount of power to your devices without overloading them. They are also tamper-resistant as well, so you don't have to be as worried about safety concerns.