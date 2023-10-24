Best Wall Outlets with USB Ports in 2023

Wall outlets aren't exactly a modern design, but they can be made much more useful with USB ports built in. Replacing your old outlets is a good idea in general, especially if you live in an old house or have loose plug, so it's worth it to get some that are ready to charge your tech. For the best results, you want USB with Power Delivery support, though if you're not in a rush, you can get away with slower charging. You can even get a GFCI outlet to use in the kitchen or bathroom.

Amerisense GaN 65W 6Amp 2-Port USB Wall Outlet View at Amazon Fast charging with PD support This USB-A and USB-C wall outlet from Amerisense is one of the most powerful you can buy with up to 65W of charging from the USB-C port. This PD 3.0 charger can also support up to 45W on the USB-C port when both are in use. This outlet supports 15A, though a 20A version is available. Anker PowerExtend USB-C Wall Outlet 30W View at Amazon The brand you know While this is the only wall outlet Anker makes, the company is well known for its chargers so you can be sure this 30W outlet with two USB-A ports and a USB-C port in place of the top outlet will work with all of your tech. While you lose an AC plug, this wall outlet makes it easy to find the USB ports with better positioning and blue colors. Leviton GUAC2-W 20A GFCI outlet View at Amazon USB outlet for the bathroom A GFCI outlet offers protection from short circuits which can be extra important in the bathroom. You bathroom already likely has a GFCI outlet with a reset and test button, so if you replace it, it should be with another GFCI outlet. This model from Leviton has a USB-A and USB-C port with 5V 4.8A support. You can get it in 15A or 20A. ELEGRP 3-Port USB-C Wall Outlet 30W View at Amazon Dual USB-A ports If you've still got USB-A charging cables, there's no need to throw them out. This outlet from ELEGRP comes with dual USB-A ports with 2.4A at 5V each and a single USB-C port with 3A at 5V. That's not exactly fast charging, but it's enough to top up your phone or tablet while watching TV. Amerisense GaN 30W 6Amp 2-Port USB Wall Outlet View at Amazon Dual USB-C with USB-A This Amerisense outlet comes with two USB-C ports with up to 15W of power (30W total) and a USB-A port in the middle for your older tech. Unlike the Anker, you still get a second AC plug so you don't give up any capacity if you have other things, like a lamp, to plug in. ELEGRP 30W USB Wall Outlet Dual USB-C View at Amazon Up to 30W output There are no tricks here, you can get 30W of power from a single USB-C port on this wall outlet. If you want to use both at once, you'll need to share that power, but if you've got a tablet or an efficient laptop, like a Chromebook, to charge, 30W can keep you going. TOPGREENER 3-Port Type C USB Wall Outlet Colors: White, Silver, Nickel, Gold, and Black Topgreener has the color to match your current outlet and outlet covers with its three USB ports. You get two USB-A ports for older tech and a USB-C port with up to 3A of power. The USB-A ports get 2.4A. This is a 15A plug, but you can also choose a 20A model if you need it. Kanaya Floor Receptacles with 4.8A USB Chargers 20 Amp View at Amazon Colors: Silver, Black, Gold While it's admittedly not a wall outlet, this floor outlet can be more convenient, especially in a large room with a couch far from the walls. This 20A outlet has two USB-A ports to charge up your phone while watching a movie with support for enough power for things like electric recliners, subwoofers, and more with its 20A power support. ELEGRP USB Wall Outlet USB-A and USB-C View at Amazon Up to 30W on USB-C The ELEGRP USB Wall Outlet with both USB-A and USB-C is a great options for those looking for a cheap and balanced option. This supports up to 30W from the USB-C port and 27W from the USB-A port so you can fast-charge your phone with PD 3.0 support.

With our phones and tablets becoming such a big part of our lives, having a full battery can offer a lot of peace of mind. That's why it's nice to have a charger or two in every room of the house. While you can get some of the best GaN chargers and keep them plugged in, their small size makes them easy to lose under a couch or behind a shelf. If you've got outlets with USB, all you need is one of the best USB cables to get connected.

The Amerisense 65W GaN outlet is one of the most interesting options with plenty of power for laptops and tablets thanks to supporting Power Delivery 3.0. That means you can get a full 65W of charging on a laptop using one port or 45W is you're also using the USB-A port. It also has plenty of power for game systems like Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck so you can keep gaming without putting on any battery saver modes.