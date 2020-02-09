Best Stands and Mounts for Google Home Mini Android Central 2020

The Google Home Mini is an impressive little puck that can play music, automate your home and tap into the search powers of Google for less than $50. At that price, it's not hard to buy a few to have them placed at different spots through your house. You could have the Home Minis placed on different tables or shelves, or you can go a step further and have the speakers mounted on your walls. If you want to start mounting, here's where to start.

Which one stands out?

For something quick and easy to install, the Mount Genie Pedestal is your best shot. This stand will prop up your Home Mini while still prividing access to the mute switch and power cables. Plus, the rubber bottom of the Home Mini will ensure that it stays in the Pedestal without accidentally falling out.

If you don't mind getting your hands a bit dirty and you're are confident in drilling holes into walls, then the Dot Genie Built-in Mount will give you the cleanest look out of all the mounts. You won't have wires sticking out since you'll find the cable through the wall. This is something you have to take into consideration when deciding where to place Home Mini, but the result will be aesthetically pleasing. The built-in wall placement is perfect if you use the broadcast feature on the Home Mini.

Now that you've got your Google Home Mini setup and put away, you can add to its usefulness by checking out some compatible smart home products.

