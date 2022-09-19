Best smart wall outlets 2022

If you're converting your home into a smart home and want a more seamless and integrated solution, look into swapping out your smart plugs or your regular wall outlets with one of the best smart wall outlets. Not only can you control these smart wall outlets with your favorite voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, or a home automation system, but many of them come with additional features. These include apps to create routines or USB ports so that you can charge your myriad devices. Here are the best smart wall outlets on the market right now.

These are the best smart plugs for your dumb devices

Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Best smart wall outlet Out of all of the devices on this list, chances are that Kasa/TP-Link was probably the first one you recognized. This company is well-established in the smart home space, and this smart wall outlet is one of the top-rated ones on Amazon and other retailers and has excellent smart plugs if you don't want to hardwire an outlet. Lumary Smart Wi-Fi in-Wall Outlet View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best cheap smart wall outlet with multiple USBs While other smart wall outlets with multiple USB ports like our top pick can be pricier, this option from Lumary comes in just under $25, so it's perfect for those watching their budget. With that low price, you get two USB ports and all of the interactive goodies associated with more expensive outlets. iDevices Wall Outlet View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best premium smart wall outlet This smart wall outlet from iDevices works well with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple's Siri, as well as IFTTT. But it also has a neat trick up its sleeve; you can control the top and bottom outlets independently of one another! Geeni Smart WiFi 2 Outlet in-Wall Plug View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best smart wall outlet for novices The Geeni Smart Wifi wall outlet is one of the more basic options on this list, but that's a good thing. Not only is no hub required, installation is a snap for all but the most technologically inept. TOPGREENER Smart Wi-Fi Outlet with USB Keeping tabs This outlet not only gives you the power to make anything plugged into the single, smart plug controllable with your voice, phone, or schedule but also an always-on outlet and two USB ports. TOPGREENER's smart outlet brings energy monitoring so you can keep track of how much electricity device's plugged into it are using. Amazon Basics Smart In-Wall Outlet View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Easy setup Amazon knows how to offer excellent smart home devices, and this in-wall outlet is no different. It provides two independently controllable smart outlets so you can add remote control and schedule the devices you plug into it. Of course, it also works brilliantly with Amazon Alexa.

Back to the top ^

Power up

When setting up a smart home, one of the best investments you can make is in smart plugs and smart wall outlets. There are a lot of great smart home devices, but these are minimally intrusive or invasive and give you the power to control all kinds of gadgets, new and old, smart and "dumb."

Our top choice for the best smart wall outlet is the TopGreener Smart WiFi Wall Outlet Charger. Not only is it smart in the sense that you can control it remotely, but you can also monitor and manage your energy consumption. Plus, it comes with two-built in USB ports.

If you're looking for something a little fancier, I encourage you to look at the iDevices Wall Outlet. That device just looks smooth! And if safety is your number one concern, consider the Lumary Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Outlet.

Whichever smart wall outlet you go with, you may want to consider hiring an electrician to install them for you. While this kind of work may be no problem for many of our readers, we don't want anyone taking chances regarding their homes and safety.