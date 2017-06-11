Best overall Nest Protect See at Amazon When it comes to connectivity options, the Nest Protect has most everything covered. That's an important reason to want or need a smarter smoke detector and gives the Nest Protect a clear advantage and our pick for the best Smart Smoke Detector you can buy. The bottom line: You need your Smart Smoke Detector to alert you of fire, smoke, and CO2. The Nest Protect is great at its main task and is able to let you know no matter where you might be.

Why the Nest Protect is the best

The Nest Protect ticks all the boxes on our list when looking for a Smart Smoke Detector. It's small and easy to install and has the three kinds of detection sensors you're looking for — photoelectric, ionization and CO2. And once it's been triggered, it has plenty of options to make sure you know when you're away from home.

The connectivity is what sets it apart. Nest has excellent apps for Android and iOS, the Nest website can tell you what you need to know about any alarm state and an interface with Alexa and Google Home can link in and extend the ways you are alerted.

Of course, it has to be a great smoke detector, too. The Nest Protect is a two-sensor detector with a stand-alone CO detector. It's designed to catch any fire early so there is less chance of any injuries or property damage and the latest software does a great job at ignoring false positives without missing any real ones.

Best for integration First Alert Z-Wave 2-in-1 See at Amazon If you're looking for something with deep integration in a complete smart home setup, you should consider the First Alert Z-Wave 2-in-1 detector. It has the same three-sensor setup all of the best models share but instead of using Wi-Fi to connect through its own service and app, the First Alert connects to a Z-Wave hub. This connection can be bridged into any self-built system and most package home automation systems like Nexia Home Intelligence and Samsung SmartThings play nicely with Z-Wave devices. For the more technical buyer, these low-priced battery operated detectors can be part of a great complete home monitoring system Bottom line: Z-Wave radios are a flexible way to work a detector into a home monitoring and automation system but setting things up can be complicated.

Conclusion

For most of us, a Smart Smoke Detector that's easy to set up and can "talk" to our phones is what we want when we're shopping. Of course, it has to do its primary job — warning us early when there is a real problem — very well. The Nest Protect excels at both.