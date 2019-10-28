Best Smart Home Treats to Trick your Halloween Guests Android Central 2019

Halloween may seem like an old-school holiday, filled with bedroom sheet ghosts, dollar-store candy corn, and fog machines that never seem to work right, but you couldn't be further from the truth. Halloween is a holiday where the bleeding edge of smart home tech proves that you don't need buckets of fake syrupy blood to scare your guests' socks off. Whether you're looking to scare trick-or-treaters away and keep all that candy to yourself or want to spook guests at your mysterious masquerade, there are a lot of tools at your disposal.

Spooks, surprises, and sweet technological treats

Lights are a surprisingly important part of a holiday that's all about the dark. Even if you don't want to go whole-hog with Philips Hue, the Nexlux strip lights are a fun way to spook up a room. You can evem control them with the new and improved Nest Mini speaker from across the room during your Halloween masquerade.

If you've got a Nest Hello doorbell, scaring trick-or-treaters is as easy as setting the new Spooky Sounds theme. Once Halloween's over, you'll be able to swap it out for one of four festive winter themes for Christmas, Hanukkah, New Years, or "generic winter sounds." A Nest Hellow doorbell is also a worthwhile investment as we head into the holiday shipping season, as Halloween pirates are cute, but porch pirates are not.

