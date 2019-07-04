We have not yet reached the future promised by Star Trek where we can simply ask the computer to make whatever we desire in a Food Replicator — that's still a ways off. But there are a growing number of cool gadgets designed specifically for the kitchen, or simply products that make a ton of sense to set up in your kitchen. Not all of these are "smart home" products in the traditional sense, but they are smart in the ways they let you easily cook delicious meals while spending less time in the kitchen.

What makes a great smart home kitchen gadget?

There are literally thousands of kitchen gadgets and cooking tools that always claim to "make life easier", but not when they're only for very limited uses. The best kitchen tools are as versatile as a knife and universally useful for all types of cooking methods and cuisine styes. This excludes the Google Home Hub and Lenovo Smart Display which are more like adding a personal sous chef, smart timer, cooking instructor, and DJ all in one and all on your kitchen counter.

But when it comes to gadgets that let me cook more while spending less time in the kitchen, my top pick is the Instant Pot. I love that I can set it to start cooking and come back hours later to a perfectly cooked rack of ribs, a delicious stew or chilli, or do some meal planning for the week and cook my meat and veggies in the same pot. It still manages to surprise me with its performance and versatility two years on.

The other life-changing kitchen technology I've adopted is sous vide, and we've rounded up three great options. I personally own the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Cooker so that's what I'll recommend, but you really cam't go wrong as long as your immersion machine can hold temperature reliably.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.