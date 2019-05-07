Smart home tech is a great way to liven up your home and automate certain aspects of your life, and that extends to the bedroom as well. Whether you have trouble sleeping in anything but complete darkness or you can't wake up without a bit of sunlight in your face, there's a good chance picking up some smart gadgets can make your bedroom a little more convenient.

If you live in a noisy city or next to a heavy snorer, you might benefit from Bose's Noise Masking Sleepbuds. They cover unwanted noises with soothing sounds to help you sleep, and they sit flush enough in your ears to comfortably leave in overnight. You get different sized eartips with wings to keep them from falling out.

You spend about eight hours a day in your bedroom (or at least, you should!). The TruSens DuPont makes sure you're breathing in the cleanest air possible, with 360-degree filtration that uses ultraviolet light to destroy harmful germs and viruses. Its sleek design looks great in any room, and it has simple touch controls.

Smart plugs are a great way to make your regular electronics a little smarter. The Kasa Smart Plug is small enough to occupy a single space on your wall outlet, and provides two outlets that can be turned on and off from your phone, and even scheduled or controlled with your voice assistant.

While not everybody needs to worry too hard about their weight every day, it's good to keep tabs on your personal health. The Nokia Body measures both your weight and BMI, and gives you a graph of your weight trends. It syncs automatically to the Health Mate app on your phone.

Smart blinds allow you to ease the sunlight into your bedroom in the mornings, and have some privacy late at night without ever having to think about it. The MySmartBlinds kit converts your existing blinds into automated smart blinds that you can control and schedule from an app.

Sleep tracking has gotten pretty popular lately, but not everybody wants to wear a smartwatch to bed. The Withings Sleep is a simple pad you can put under your mattress that monitors your sleep cycles, heart rate, and even snoring, and reports it all back to your phone.

The best part about LIFX's smart bulbs is that they work over Wi-Fi without the need for a hub, but that's not their only benefit. They also get extremely bright and put out vibrant colors, and can be scheduled to dim late at night or start your mornings off with a warm-toned white.

If you don't need a smart display but still want a convenient way to control your smart home, the Echo Dot is one of the cheapest solutions around. The fabric design looks great, the built-in speaker isn't half-bad, and you can connect the Echo Dot to other speakers for better sound.

The Home Hub is an excellent smart display that can work as an alarm clock, a music and video streaming device, and a control center for your smart home gadgets. For the privacy-concerned, there's no camera to be found, and the mic can be disabled with a physical switch.

There are plenty of ways you can automate your bedroom with specialized devices, but these gadgets are a great place to start. Most people can benefit from a Google Home Hub, whether they have other smart home tech or not — it's a great way to check the weather at a glance or play music from your bedside table. Of course, it's also nice to have a dedicated speaker or smart lighting; LIFX bulbs make it easy to dim your room late at night for more comfortable reading in bed.

Focusing more on personal health, you can slip a Withings Sleep tracker under your mattress to get some insight on how you sleep at night. Maybe you'll figure out why you're always so tired! Speaking of sleep, the Bose Noise Making Sleepbuds help you get a peaceful night of rest by playing soothing sounds to shut out unwanted noise. If you're trying to watch your weight, you can also pick up a Nokia Body and start building a historical graph on your phone.

