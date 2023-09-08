Best Smart Home Bathroom Gadgets 2023

We all need some alone time in the bathroom every so often, so outfitting the bathroom with some handy tech to make the experience more comfortable is an excellent upgrade. As long as they don't have any cameras, that is. From voice-activated smart speakers that keep the tunes flowing when you don't have a free hand to tech that helps you and your kids wash properly, smart home tech has even made the bathroom a nicer place to spend some time.

Upgrade your bathroom experience with tech convenience

Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush View at Newegg View at Amazon Brush smarter, not harder Smart toothbrushes are in, and the Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries version does just about everything you could want it to and more. There are five different brushing modes, a built-in two-minute timer, and an accompanying app that helps keep track of your brushing habits. Plus, there is integration with Amazon Dash Replenishment, so your toothbrush will automatically order new brush heads when the old ones are done. Eufy Lumi Night Light View at Amazon View at Newegg A light at the end of the hallway One of the most annoying things about using the bathroom is having to go at night. The Eufy Lumi Night Light aims to fix that issue. This three-pack of plug-in night lights will automatically turn on whenever the "ambient light becomes insufficient." Plus, you can plug these in your bedroom, hallway, and bathroom, to ensure that you don't stub your toes while you are half asleep. Kohler Moxie Alexa Enabled Showerhead 28238 View at Amazon Music for your morning routine The Kohler Moxie showerhead model 28238 has a detachable smart speaker right in the middle of the showerhead. The water comes out from around the edges with 2.5GPM (gallons per minute) or 1.75GPM models available. The speaker itself attaches with a magnet so you can take it with you when your shower is over. You can get it in chrome, brushed nickel, or matte black. Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser View at Amazon You can still sing a song if you want Whether your a kid or an adult, it can be easy to cut corners washing your hands. The Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser will give you the proper amount of soap and start a 20-second countdown so you know you're getting as clean as possible. It doesn't have and camera or microphone, but can connect to a speaker and play music while you wash. Eufy Smart Scale P3 View at Amazon Track your health The Eufy Smart Scale P3 is an excellent bathroom addition whether you've just finished a workout or you're just looking to check-in throughout the day. This scale can also link with Google Fit or Apple Health app. With a full-color display, you can see all of your stats without your phone and the scale may even praise you for achieving your goals. GoveeLife Smart Essential Oil Diffuser with White Noise Check Amazon When the overhead fan needs a little help Sometimes there's a line at the bathroom door and there simply isn't enough time for the exhaust fan to do its job. The GoveeLife Smart Essential Oil Diffuser can help keep the air smelling nice and can even generate white noise for some extra relaxation, or to cover up some other sounds while you do what you need to do. GoveeLife Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use View at Amazon View at Amazon Keep your feet warm Floor tiles can be unbearably cold in the winter making your time sitting on the toilet or standing in front of the sink uncomfortable. The GoveeLife Smart Space Heater can warm up your bathroom before you get in there and if you don't have a spare hand, you can turn if off with voice control. GoveeLife Smart Dehumidifier View at Amazon Say no to mold If you live somewhere with a lot of humidity, you could be in a constant fight against mold in your bathroom. Mold smells bad and can cause health issues, so adding a dehumidifier to your bathroom can help you keep things dry without giving up your steamy shower. It can also help water on the floor dry faster preventing slips. Moen Flo Smart Water Leak Detector View at Amazon View at Amazon Don't risk it The dreaded drip sound coming from your bathroom isn't going to fix itself and knowing exactly which pipe are acting up can save you time and money when the plumber comes around. The Moen Flo Smart Water Leak Detector will notify you when it gets wet so you can put one or several around your bathroom, in the utility closet, or under the kitchen sink to be informed as soon as there's an issue.

Get a better bathroom experience with smart tech

While there's no "best" gadget here, as this list covers many different categories, one of my favorites is the Oral-B Pro 5000 Toothbrush. The fact that this can pair with an app on your phone to inform you of your brushing habits is amazing, especially for those looking to practice better dental hygiene. Plus, the fact that Amazon Dash Replenishment is built-in so that you will never run out of brush heads for as long as you own your toothbrush is pretty awesome.

No matter how tough you are, there's still something scary about a midnight trip to the bathroom in a dark house. The Eufy Lumi night lights are an excellent addition that can be stuck up almost anywhere. They're powered by three AA batteries so you don't need to find a plug and turn on automatically when motion is detected.

You bathroom can also benefit from a number of other smart home devices like one of the best smart speakers to take your voice commands so you don't need to handle your phone with wet or slippery hands. As we saw in our Withings Body Carido review, a smart scale like the above Eufy model can help you hit your fitness goals as well.