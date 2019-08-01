Best Smart Garage Door Openers Android Central 2019

When you're looking to upgrade your home to a smart home, you don't want to forget the garage door. Being able to open it from your phone makes it easier for you to enter your house when you don't have a remote or keypad handy. More than that, at some point, you or one of your kids might leave the garage door open. Most smart garage door openers including the Chamberlain MyQ let you check the status of your garage door and close it from a distance. Here are the best smart garage door openers for any home.

Considering how well it works it's seriously surprising how inexpensive the Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub is. In addition to being able to open your garage door using your app, the device sends notifications to your phone to let you know when there's activity or if the door has been left open. If you're out running errands and suddenly wonder if you left the garage door open, you can check the app, and it will tell you the status. You can then close your garage from just about anywhere as long as your phone can access the internet. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can opt-in to Key by Amazon, which allows Amazon delivery persons to drop packages off in your garage instead of leaving them on the porch where others might get at them. In addition to that, you can give up to three people the ability to access your smart garage. It's perfect for giving to guests, or when you're out of town and a trusted neighbor is taking care of Fluffy for you. This setup connects to several smart services including Nest, Wink, Xfinity Home, Google Assistant, IFTTT, Alpine, and EVE Connect for Tesla. The strange thing here is that you'll have to pay one dollar per month to connect one of these services to your smart garage hub. It's hardly any money, but, oddly, you have to pay in the first place. You'll also need to make sure you have a Wi-Fi signal in your garage, or the device won't work properly, but that's how it goes with most smart garage door openers. Pros: Inexpensive

Smart Key

Compatible with several smart services

Sends notifications Cons: Payment plan

Must have WiFi signal in garage

Chamberlain MyQ
$43 at Amazon

Best for Automatic Opening: NEXX Garage NXG-100b

This smart device has a feature that allows it to detect when you're near with your smartphone. You can set it to open when you approach automatically, making it so you never have to reach for a garage door button ever again when driving up. This feature can be turned off if it's not something you want to have. You can also control NEXX using the included app, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Samsung SmartThings. As long as you have Wi-Fi, you'll be able to check the status, open, or close the garage door from any location using the app. This is one of the more expensive units on this list, but it's good at what it does. Just keep in mind that the sensors used to determine if the garage door is closed are wired. You'll need to make sure you have enough wiring running to the correct areas of your garage when you install the unit. This can make installation more complicated, depending on your house setup. Pros: Auto opening

Voice controls

Works with several smart services

Open the door from just about anywhere Cons: Expensive

Wired installation

NEXX Garage NXG-100b
$96 at Amazon

Best for Multiple Doors: Genie Aladdin Connect

Sometimes the easiest way to access your garage is by using a remote control. You don't have to turn on any apps or wait for loading times, you simply press a button, and the garage opens. The Genie Aladdin Connect comes with a physical button in addition to the smart aspects, so you can easily control your garage door using whichever method is easiest at the moment. The app lets you check to see if the garage door is open or shut, an excellent tool for when you're on vacation or at work. You'll receive notifications when someone uses the door and can control it from just about anywhere. This unit pairs with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which means you can use voice controls to open or close your door. If you do the proper installation work, this unit will be able to control up to three garage doors. As with any garage door opener, it takes some work to correctly set up the main unit as well as the wired sensors around the doors. Pros: Inexpensive

Comes with remote

Voice controls

Program up to three garage doors

Sends notifications Cons: Difficult installation

Genie Aladdin Connect
$50 at Amazon

Best for Easy Installation: Garadget Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller

Since this unit uses a laser sensor rather than wired sensors, installation is a lot easier. The laser itself runs on batteries so you won't need to lay down any complicated wiring when installing the unit near the garage door. It comes with circular reflective tape that you'll need to place on the opposite side of the laser. The laser then bounces back to let the unit know that the door is shut. Many users state that the tape is tiny, making it hard to place in the exact location needed to bounce the laser back. You might want to purchase reflective tape to make the job easier. Once everything is set up, you can check on the status of your garage or control it from any location using the Garadget app. This device also works with a large number of home automation services, including Samsung SmartThings, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Vera, Home Seer, OpenHAB, Androidwear, IFTTT, Pebble, and more. This means you're more likely to be able to control it in the manner you'd prefer. While it isn't the most expensive smart garage door opener we've seen, it is on the pricier side of the spectrum. Still, considering how easy installation is and all of the smart home services it works with, this is an excellent device for the price. Pros Uses a laser rather than sensors

Easier to install

Sends notifications

Works with several home automation services Cons Reflective tape is small

It's on the more expensive side

Garadget Wi-Fi Garage Door Controller
$79 at Amazon

Best for Surveillance: Alcidae Garager 2

This garage door opener doubles as a security camera, so you'll be able to monitor your garage door better should someone tamper with it. The camera also includes night vision to capture the actions of would-be intruders no matter what time of day it is. The company does offer cloud storage, but like many other security camera companies, you need to pay a subscription to get the most out of it. The camera makes this garage door opener more expensive than many others, but it's worth the price if you want to monitor your home better. You'll receive notifications if someone opens your door or if it is left open for too long. This device is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. So you can control and monitor it from your favorite home automation devices. The unit itself even has a built-in microphone and speaker so you can interact with it directly. Use the Alcidae app to check the status of your garage door at any time or to open it or close it from just about anywhere. Pros: Built-in security camera

Night vision

Sends notifications

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons: Expensive

Subscription for cloud storage