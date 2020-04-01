If someone were to stop you on the street and ask you to name a Ring product, chances are the first thing that came to mind would be some sort of video doorbell. That's the product category the company cut its teeth on, and even its name is a reference to what a doorbell does! We've been covering Ring video doorbells for a long time, and have really been impressed with their features, so we're happy to see a couple of new devices being introduced this year in the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. What makes the Video Doorbell 3 Plus so interesting is that it added some impressive functionality while maintaining a similar style and footprint to the Video Doorbell 2. This new device features enhancements like improved motion detection, a near motion zone that can activate when someone is anywhere from 5-15 feet in front of your door, and Pre-Roll technology that can record up to four seconds before you receive an alert. Other video doorbells and cameras have had similar features, but it's great to see them all rolled into one great Ring device. This device is now available for pre-order, and will start shipping on April 8, 2020.

Works inside or outside

Whether you plan on moving in the near future, or you just want a camera flexible enough to move around your existing home, the Ring Stick Up Cam has you covered. Not only is it easy to set up for even the least-handy person (like me), but it works equally well both indoors and outdoors. It is available as a wired or battery-powered device, but you can also power it with Ring's solar attachment, or get the accessories to switch between power modes as you wish. The Stick Up cam has a decent field-of-view for an outdoor cam at 130 degrees, but that should more than suffice if you plan on using it indoors. It records in 1080p and has two-way audio, live video, and motion notifications. This is also one of the most affordable Ring cameras you can get!

Intruder Illuminator

If the Stick Up Cam is the most versatile video camera in Ring's lineup, then the Spotlight Cam might be one of the best values available. While it is only suited for outdoor use, it is capable of doing its job quite well. Plus, it's both more affordable and less obtrusive than the larger Floodlight Cam. What the Spotlight Cam has going for it is a wider field-of-view than the Stick Up Cam (140 vs. 130 degrees), as well as two bright illumination strips, red LEDs, and a startlingly loud 110-decibel alarm to scare away an unwanted intruder. It has the same field-of-view as the Floodlight Cam but comes in around $50 cheaper. It also looks a lot better than the Floodlight Cam in my opinion.

This is the way

Typically in a list like this, the winner for "best outdoor lights" would be some kind of imposing floodlight or fancy, color-changing party light, but I decided to go a little more low-key. What I like about the Ring Pathlights is that they look like any other high-end landscape lighting solution, and they don't have any undertones or ambitions of being a surveillance or monitoring product. You can purchase the Pathlights individually or in multipacks from retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, so you can start small and extend your lighting as your budget and designs permit. They are battery-powered and will require a Ring Bridge to be controlled by Alexa and connected with your other Ring devices.

Watch you step

More than any other Ring product I can think of, the Ring Steplights serve much more as a utility than a security device. True they work well to illuminate your front porch or pathway, but they really shine (pun intended) as a way to keep internal hallways and stairwells lit up enough for you to walk in without turning on overhead lights or lamps, while still keeping a steady foot underneath. Available in black or white, these low-profile lights just kind of dissolve into the background during the day. They're one of Ring's most affordable, and arguably least-appreciated products, and they can be purchased individually. Then you can add as many as you want to your setup later with the help of a Ring Bridge.

