There's nothing better than the peace of mind that comes from knowing that your loved ones, pets, and possessions inside and outside your home are safe and secure from intruders, thieves, or disasters. A video camera setup, particularly one that integrates with a virtual assistant like Amazon's Alexa or the Google Assistant, is an excellent addition to any smart home. If you are thinking about getting a smart video camera system for your home and want to see what is available besides Ring devices, consider one of these options below.

Ring has come under quite a bit of scrutiny this past year over several security scares, data links, and public relations gaffes. These issues have naturally led many to feel uncomfortable choosing that company's devices to secure their homes and personal data. In light of these concerns, many Android Central readers have been asking for alternative smart video cameras recommendations.

Our top pick is the Eufy Security Cam because it allows for on-device storage, will enable you to view your data remotely, works with all major voice assistants, and doesn't require any additional purchases or subscriptions.

If the price of the Eufy system is too steep for you, there are some other good lower-cost options you may want to consider. The TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Camera that also works with Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant, and can be had for under $50, or the Blink XT2 with its indoor/outdoor capabilities and long battery life.

Whichever smart video camera you choose, make sure that you are comfortable with the price, storage solutions, and potential additional expenses.

