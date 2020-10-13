If you're looking for a new smartphone, look no more. Amazon has a selection of Samsung smartphones on sale right now for prices ranging from $199.99 to $1,199.99. No matter which one you go with, you'll be saving a ton of money thanks to Prime Day savings. Just be sure to look through and find the one that fits your needs the most.
For example, if you're working from a budget, I'd recommend the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G unlocked smartphone for just $419.99. This phone was selling for $600 at the beginning of September and going for $500 since. Today's drop is the first time it has ever gone this low on Amazon.
If you have the money, upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G. It's down to $899.99. That's a lot of savings considering it was going for $1,200 a month ago and has been selling for around $1,000 recently. Again, this is an all-new low so you're getting huge value today.
Prime Day Shenanigans
Samsung Galaxy smartphones
The sale includes a variety of phones from the excellent budget option the Samsung A71 to the top of the line Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. Save no matter which option you choose.
Up to 30% off
Read about Samsung's A71 smartphone in our review, which we called the best mid-range phone. We gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge, and Harish Jonnalagadda said "builds on the success of last year's A70 with upgraded internals and a new 64MP camera that takes great photos. The design has been refreshed for 2020, you get incredible battery life with 25W fast charging, and the 6.7-inch AMOLED panel is one of the best in this category."
Or check out our review of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is also on sale today for a crazy low price of $1,199.99. Daniel Bader said, "the Note 20 Ultra is the best possible version ever made. Featuring a much-improved S Pen experience, a huge camera upgrade over previous Note versions, and every possible spec you could ask for, this $1300 monolith is worth the price of admission."
We're covering everything on sale for Prime Day so be sure to have your Amazon Prime membership at the ready!
