Drones are one of the most exciting new(ish) things in tech these days. But they're not exactly cheap. Well, at least they're not usually cheap. These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Holy Stone drones. If you're a beginner drone user looking to get started, every one of these options would be a great place to begin, and most of them cost less than $100 ... though at those prices, they're sure to fly away fast. (Get it? FLY AWAY? ZING!!)

Most full featured: Holy Stone GPS RC Drone HS100

Best overall

What sets this drone apart from the others featured here are its battery, which is larger and will deliver longer flight time (about 15 minutes); GPS, which means you'll get accurate, satellite-based position details for safer flights; and a 1080p camera for better quality video. It also has a built-in "return to home" feature that'll send your drone back to base if its battery gets low or it's about to go out of range. It's the most expensive option here, but those added features are worth the extra cash.

$153 (was $230) at Amazon

Best budget: Holy Stone HS160 RC Drone

Spend the least

Like most other drones featured here, this one packs a 720p camera that can grab live video. It has a bright LED on it for use in dark environments. An "altitude-hold feature" lets you hover at specific heights, for better video and control, and it comes with two rechargeable, removable batteries. It starts and stops with the push of a single button, so it's easy to use for even the least tech-savvy folks.

$53 (was $75) Amazon

Mid-range beginner option: Holy Stone HS110D RC Drone

This Holy Stone drone packs a 720p camera that can capture 120-degree field of view (FoV) live video, and it can be controlled by the included controller or via an app. It has a range of about 200 feet (60 meters). Its modular battery delivers about 10 minutes of flight time, and the cool altitude hold feature lets you hover at specific heights, for better video and control.

$90 (was $130) Amazon

Simple but functional: Holy Stone F181G RC Drone

With 120-degree FoV, you'll get a panoramic view of everything your new drone "sees." Its modular battery delivers about 10 minutes of flight time, and the altitude hold feature lets you hover at specific heights, for better video and control. Its remote is so simple, it's easy enough for kids and non-techies to use.

$105 (was $150) at Amazon

Bang for your buck: Holy Stone HS200D FPV RC Drone

This Holy Stone drone also packs a 720p camera that can capture 120-degree field of view (FoV) live video. The altitude hold feature lets you easier hover at a certain height to capture clear and stable images, and it has a range of about 100 meters. For just $70, this is an excellent way to enter the wonderful world of drones. And it's available in both red and black.

$70 (was $100) at Amazon

If we had to pick ...

The drones featured here are all made by Holy Stone, and they're meant to be used by beginners. People new to drones aren't going to want to spend a lot of money, and that makes sense. But everything featured here is reasonably priced, especially after the Prime Day discounts.

If we had to pick just one, we'd got with the HS100 Drone with GPS. Yes, it's the priciest drone featured here but when you use it, you'll know exactly where those extra dollars went.

If you're simply looking to spend the least money as possible to get started with a drone, buy the HS160. It costs just $53 on Prime Day, and it's more than enough to get your toes wet in the drone world.

