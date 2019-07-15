Drones are one of the most exciting new(ish) things in tech these days. But they're not exactly cheap. Well, at least they're not usually cheap. These are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Holy Stone drones. If you're a beginner drone user looking to get started, every one of these options would be a great place to begin, and most of them cost less than $100 ... though at those prices, they're sure to fly away fast. (Get it? FLY AWAY? ZING!!)

If we had to pick ...

The drones featured here are all made by Holy Stone, and they're meant to be used by beginners. People new to drones aren't going to want to spend a lot of money, and that makes sense. But everything featured here is reasonably priced, especially after the Prime Day discounts.

If we had to pick just one, we'd got with the HS100 Drone with GPS. Yes, it's the priciest drone featured here but when you use it, you'll know exactly where those extra dollars went.

If you're simply looking to spend the least money as possible to get started with a drone, buy the HS160. It costs just $53 on Prime Day, and it's more than enough to get your toes wet in the drone world.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.