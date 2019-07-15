Board games are a fantastic way to bring family or friends together to enjoy an experience as a group. They are personal one of my favorite ways to pass the time, but board games can be a tad on the expensive side. Lucky for us, Amazon Prime Day has put some of the best board games you can buy right now at the lowest prices we have ever seen!

A few suggestions

All the games on this list are fantastic, but if you want my personal favorite, it's Photosynthesis. It's such a game that doesn't take long to learn, isn't complicated to grasp, yet is filled with interesting and important decisions throughout the entire game. The moving sun is a neat game mechanic that fits well with the theme!

If you haven't added Carcasonne to your collection yet, now is a perfect time. This tile-laying game is a huge hit with everyone I have played it with, and it's one of the most popular board games around. It's hard to pass up the opportunity to buy it when it's only $20!

While it is a big epic game that takes a long time to play A Game of Thrones: The Board Game is perfect for fans of the series. It brings the books and the HBO show to life, and I have never seen the game for as cheap as it is right now!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.