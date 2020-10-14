I switched to a mechanical keyboard nearly a decade ago and haven't looked back. A mechanical keyboard has an actuator under each key, providing much better tactile feedback over a regular membrane keyboard, where all the keys sit on a membrane layer.
One of the main barriers to entry for mechanical keyboard is the cost, but these days, you can find a good keyboard for under $30. Mechanical keyboards come in all sorts of sizes and switch versions, so I'll give a high-level overview: Blue switches are the most tactile but they get loud, Brown switches form the ideal middle ground, and Red switches are relatively quiet and ideal for gaming. There are thousands of Prime Day deals currently live, and in this post I'm highlighting the best mechanical keyboards on sale right now.
Truly outstanding: Redragon K586 Brahma | 20% off at Amazon
The Redragon 586 Brahma demolishes its rivals when it comes to value. You get customizable RGB backlighting, OUTEMU Blue switches that deliver excellent feedback, dedicated macro buttons and media controls, n-key rollover, and onboard memory for storing profiles. You also get a wrist rest, and the value on offer makes the Redragon keyboard a true gem.
The best gaming keyboard: Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT | 20% off at Amazon
The Corsair K95 is the best gaming keyboard you can get your hands on today. I've used this particular keyboard for well over two years, and it is the best keyboard I have ever used. It has a sturdy metal chassis, excellent RGB lighting, MX Speed switches tailored for gaming, macro keys, delightful volume knob, media controls, and a comfortable palm rest.
All about the value: Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Gaming Keyboard | 17% off at Amazon
Like what the Corsair K95 has to offer, but don't want to spend that kind of money? Corsair's mid-range K70 is the keyboard for you. It shares the same aluminum chassis as the K95 and comes with Cherry MX Brown switches, dynamic RGB lighting, onboard storage for profiles, and dedicated media controls.
Ideal for coders: Das Keyboard 4 | 15% off at Amazon
The Das Keyboard 4 comes in at a close second in my all-time favorite keyboards list. The MX Browns are ideal for typing and gaming, the keyboard has a sturdy construction with aluminum chassis, dedicated media controls, and n-key rollover. If you don't like RGB keyboards and want a high-quality alternative, this is the one to get.
A stellar deal: Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 | 50% off at Amazon
The BlackWidow is a stalwart in the gaming keyboard category, and the new version has a lot to offer. The keyboard features Razer's own Green switches that provides wonderful tactile feedback, and you get dynamic RGB lighting, n-key rollover, and a comfortable palm rest. For what you're paying here, you are getting outstanding value.
For gamers, by gamers: Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard | 47% off at Amazon
The Huntsman features Razer's optical switches, the fastest mechanical switches available today. The switches have shorter travel but still provide decent feedback, and the keyboard itself has an aluminum chassis for long-term durability, RGB lighting, and customizable macros. These switches are designed to last 100 million keystrokes, significantly longer than regular mechanical keyboards.
Go wireless: Logitech G613 Wireless Gaming Keyboard | 38% off at Amazon
Want a mechanical keyboard but don't want to deal with wires? The Logitech G613 Lightspeed is the ideal keyboard for you. The wireless keyboard works over 2.4GHz or Bluetooth, and features Romer G switches that are quiet while still delivering great tactile feedback. You get six macro keys, media controls, and a sturdy design that should last several years.
Just the basics: Cooler Master CK552 Gaming Keyboard | 26% off at Amazon
The CK552 is a no-frills gaming keyboard that nails the basics. It has Gateron Red switches that are designed for gaming, a sturdy chassis, dynamic RGB lighting, and easy-to-use software that lets you switch macros on the fly. You're still getting all the basics here, and the value makes it an easy recommendation.
Budget beast: OMOTON Gaming Keyboard | 37% off at Amazon
This is about the most affordable mechanical keyboard money can buy. It has a metal chassis, Blue switches, RGB lighting, n-key rollover, and the tenkeyless design doesn't take up too much room. If this is the first time you're picking up a mechanical keyboard, the OMOTON gaming keyboard is a great budget option.
