I switched to a mechanical keyboard nearly a decade ago and haven't looked back. A mechanical keyboard has an actuator under each key, providing much better tactile feedback over a regular membrane keyboard, where all the keys sit on a membrane layer.

One of the main barriers to entry for mechanical keyboard is the cost, but these days, you can find a good keyboard for under $30. Mechanical keyboards come in all sorts of sizes and switch versions, so I'll give a high-level overview: Blue switches are the most tactile but they get loud, Brown switches form the ideal middle ground, and Red switches are relatively quiet and ideal for gaming. There are thousands of Prime Day deals currently live, and in this post I'm highlighting the best mechanical keyboards on sale right now.