Best Nest camera Android Central 2021

While the Google Nest line is still considered the new kid in town in the world of security cameras, the brand's last line of security cameras offers the ability to better protect your home at an affordable price. And with the holidays just around the corner, it may be time to explore which Google Nest camera might be worth adding to your list. With that in mind, we've created a list of the best Nest camera devices on the market right now. Here they are!

Why Google Nest?

It's worth pointing out that, except for the Nest Doorbell (wired), all devices listed above require you to download the Google Home app. All of the devices also feature HD video with HDR, night vision, and the ability to talk and listen through the device.

While the best outdoor security cameras are made by Ring, Arlo, and Eufy, we've picked the Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery) as our top Nest Cam pick because of its mid-range price point, its ability to be used both inside and outside, and the fact it can also be plugged into an outlet. That said, both the camera and software still have a lot of room for improvement compared to other brands.

If you're planning only to use the camera indoors and want to save a few dollars, then the $100 Nest Cam (indoor, wired) will more than cover your needs. And if you're looking for a more comprehensive, smart home security system, then you might want to opt for the Nest Hub Max, which will help you control and track multiple Nest camera devices.