With SmartThings, you can use a motion senor to keep watch over areas of your home, allowing you to receive alerts, sound an alarm, unlock a door or even just turn on a light. Not all motion sensors are created equal however, so we've compiled a list that won't give you any headaches — like our favorite option, the Ecolink Motion Detector — so you can monitor your home no matter where you are.
Top Pick
Ecolink Z-wave Plus Motion Detector
This highly-rated detector from Ecolink offers a 5-year battery life (the best of the bunch) and flush or corner mount options. It can be set to ignore pets up to 55lbs and is the best option of quality and price.
OEM Option
Samsung SmartThings Motion Sensor
Samsung's own offering is also one of the cheapest on our list. With motion detection up to 15 feet and a 120-degree view range, this sensor can be set to monitor nearly any area in your home.
Up Above
BeSense ZWave Ceiling PIR Motion Detector
If you're looking for a ceiling-mount option, BeSense has you covered. Unlike other options that affix to a corner or flush to the wall, the detector attaches to a ceiling for broader coverage.
Portable Choice
GE Z-wave Plus Wireless Smart Sensor
This portable sensor from GE can be placed on a table, shelf, or anywhere you need to monitor — and then easily moved to another location. It covers a 180-degree view range and can be placed up to 150 feet away from your SmartThings hub.
Wider Range
Dome Z-wave Plus Motion Detector
This option from Dome features a 110-degree detection range, built-in light sensor, and is compact enough to be placed nearly anywhere without prying eyes even knowing it's there.
Feature Packed
Aeotec Multisensor 6
This feature-packed option from Aeotec offers not only motion detection, but also tempearture, humidity, light, UV, and vibration. Don't use six separate hardware devices when the Multisensor 6 has them all.
When it comes to monitoring your home for motion, you don't want to skimp on a cheap device. Any money you spend on a SmartThings motion sensor will be money well spent — no matter if you're just turing on your lights or if you're keeping a watchul eye over things when you're not at home. For that, the Ecolink Z-wave Plus Motion Detector is our pick for long-lasting motion detection.
