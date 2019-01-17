With SmartThings, you can use a motion senor to keep watch over areas of your home, allowing you to receive alerts, sound an alarm, unlock a door or even just turn on a light. Not all motion sensors are created equal however, so we've compiled a list that won't give you any headaches — like our favorite option, the Ecolink Motion Detector — so you can monitor your home no matter where you are.

When it comes to monitoring your home for motion, you don't want to skimp on a cheap device. Any money you spend on a SmartThings motion sensor will be money well spent — no matter if you're just turing on your lights or if you're keeping a watchul eye over things when you're not at home. For that, the Ecolink Z-wave Plus Motion Detector is our pick for long-lasting motion detection.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.