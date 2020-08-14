Best Monitor Light Bars Android Central 2020

The best monitor light bars are a perfect way to brighten up the monitor in your workspace for easier reading without having to boost the brightness of the screen itself, which can be taxing on your eyes. They usually don't take up much, or any, additional space on your desk. We've done the research to identify and rank the best monitor light bars for your home office or workspace.

What should you look for in a monitor light bar?

A monitor light bar is ideal when you tend to work in front of a computer screen for hours on end, especially if you read a lot of text. It's also good for gamers to help provide sufficient lighting that won't strain their eyes.

A good monitor light bar should offer adjustable angles, like all of these do, so you can situate it just right to avoid reflections and screen glare. The suspension design of the Quntis E-Reading Desk Lamp that keeps the light front and center is a good example of this.

You also want an adjustable color temperature because the type of lighting you need for reading an eBook will be much different than what you might want for playing a dark and action-packed video game. The LOFTER Screen Bar Lights excel in this category with three modes including warm, cool, or natural and 10 brightness levels, all provided by a generous 84 LEDs.

Finally, you want the design to match your specific needs. If you're going to use the light bar exclusively for a computer monitor that stays in one room of the home, get one that affixes directly to it via a clamp design, like the Baseus Screen Light Bar that can work with virtually any sized monitor.

But if you want to be able to bring the light with you while traveling for extended periods of time, to use in a hotel room, for example, or at your office, or your teenage daughter wants to grab it to use at her make-up table from time to time, consider one like the Cyezcor LED Desk Lamp that's easy to move from room to room and adjust to just the right angle.