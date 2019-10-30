Best iPhone 11 Alternatives Android Central 2019

The iPhone 11 just may be one of the most compelling phones Apple's ever made. It has blazing-fast performance, outstanding cameras, excellent battery life, and costs less than 2018's iPhone XR. In fact, it's even cheaper than a lot of flagship Android phones. Today, we're going to highlight a few of our favorite iPhone 11 alternatives to give you an idea of what's out there if you don't feel like going with Team Apple. The OnePlus 7T is our top recommendation, and along with it, we have five other handsets we'd also like to shine the spotlight on.

When it comes to iPhone 11 alternatives, the phone we think does the best job standing up to it is the OnePlus 7T. OnePlus's mission is to create stunning and powerful flagships at a fraction of what most other phones cost, and the 7T is one of the best phones it's ever released. Right off the bat, the OnePlus 7T hits you with its gorgeous design. The glass back in its Glacier Blue paint job looks outstanding, and in the hand, the matte finish feels incredible. You also get a fantastic 6.55-inch display. Along with using an AMOLED panel for vibrant colors and deep blacks, you also get a 90Hz refresh rate. This makes everything on the 7T's screen buttery-smooth, and when compared to 60Hz panels like the one on the iPhone 11, it puts them to shame. The 7T is also equipped with just about every spec you could ask for. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 3,800 mAh battery with an included 30W fast charger, not to mention three cameras — a 48-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It isn't officially water-resistant and doesn't have wireless charging, but it has just about everything else. While the 7T is technically running Android 10, it's a special version of Android 10 that OnePlus has customized to its liking. It's called OxygenOS, and it's one of the best ways to experience the Android OS. It's clean, responsive, and isn't littered with any gimmicky features. The goodies OnePlus does add on top of the core Android experience, such as a powerful theming tool, gaming mode, reading mode, and more, are genuinely useful and don't detract from daily use. Pros: Stunning AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Ridiculously fast

Three rear cameras

Beautiful matte glass back

OxygenOS is one the best Android interfaces out there Cons: Isn't officially waterproof

No wireless charging

Best Overall OnePlus 7T The best overall iPhone 11 alternative.

Best Runner-Up: Samsung Galaxy S10e

If the OnePlus 7T isn't catching your fancy, perhaps you'd be more intrigued by the Samsung Galaxy S10e. This was released in February 2019 as a "cheap" version of the regular Galaxy S10, and even though the iPhone 11 is newer by a few months, the S10e still puts up quite the fight. One of the things we like most about the S10e is its design. Where most phones seem to be getting bigger and bigger, the S10e is wonderfully compact. It's one of the few phones in 2019 that you can comfortably use in one hand, making it appealing to anyone that's over the big phone craze. The fit-and-finish is quite nice, too, with the metal/glass construction looking and feeling outstanding when paired with the fun paint jobs Samsung concocted for the phone. Despite the smaller size and price tag, the Galaxy S10e doesn't skimp out on features. It has a gorgeous AMOLED display, a wide-angle camera to go along with its primary one, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and expandable storage. Samsung Pay is also available, allowing you to use your phone to pay at virtually any store thanks to its use of NFC and MST technologies. The S10e's 3,100 mAh battery is prone to dying rather quickly when put under a lot of intense use, but for a phone of this size, that's to be expected. Thankfully, you get a fast charger included in the box and can take advantage of fast wireless charging. Pros: Easy to use in one hand

Crisp and bright AMOLED display

Capable processor/RAM combo

3.5mm headphone jack

Expandable storage Cons: Battery doesn't do well under hard workloads

Best Runner-Up Samsung Galaxy S10e The best runner-up iPhone 11 alternative.

Best Value: Google Pixel 3a

When the Pixel 3a was launched back in May 2019, it created quite a commotion in the tech space. It's the first mid-range phone Google's ever released under its Pixel brand. Even after all of the hype has died down, it continues to be one of our favorite Android phones that you can buy right now. With most phones in this price range, the camera tends to be mediocre at best. With the Pixel 3a, however, it's in a league of its own. This is essentially the same camera found in the flagship Pixel 3 from 2018, and in real-world use, that means the 3a takes outstanding photographs. Pictures are crisp, colorful, and even look great when taken in low-light environments. You can pit the Pixel 3a's camera against much more expensive phones — including the iPhone 11 — and it'll hold its own just fine. Along with the great camera, the Pixel 3a also has a phenomenal software package. It's running Google's version of Android 10, meaning the user interface is easy to navigate and free of clutter. Adding to that is Google's update promise. Since it's a Pixel phone, the 3a is guaranteed to receive three years of major software updates and security patches, meaning it'll stay up-to-date through May 2022. On top of all that, the Pixel 3a also shines with its well-built polycarbonate body, AMOLED display, 3.5mm headphone jack, and reliable performance. For the price, you can't do much better. Pros: The absolute best camera in this price range

Well-built hardware

Fast and snappy

Clean, up-to-date software

Has a 3.5mm headphone jack Cons: Doesn't have wireless charging

Best Value Google Pixel 3a The best value iPhone 11 alternative.

Best Design: ASUS ZenFone 6

The ASUS ZenFone 6 is another phone that made quite the splash when it debuted earlier this year, but unless you actively follow the tech space, you may have never heard of it up until now. We'd like to go ahead and change that, because the ASUS ZenFone 6 is excellent. No matter who you are, the thing that's bound to grab your attention first is its design. The ZenFone 6 has a large 6.4-inch display with virtually no bezels or notch of any kind. It allows for an incredibly immersive experience no matter what you're doing, and we can't get enough of it. ASUS achieved this by actually removing the traditional selfie camera and instead having the rear camera operate on a hinge — allowing it to move up and down to double as your front and rear shooter. In a word, it's stunning. Another big draw to the ZenFone 6 is its battery. This is a big and heavy phone, and as such, ASUS was able to cram in a massive 5,000 mAh battery pack into it. This is among the best battery life you'll find in the Android space, with most users likely able to get through two full days of use on just one charge. You also get 18W fast charging, which is a nice touch. Other specs of the ZenFone 6 are equally impressive, such as its Snapdragon 855 processor, dual rear cameras, and clean software interface. Pros: Mesmerizing design with flip-out camera

Bezel-less LCD display

Gigantic battery

Reliable cameras

Welcoming software Cons: Dim display

Big and heavy

Best Design ASUS ZenFone 6 The best designed iPhone 11 alternative.

Best Camera: Google Pixel 4

The Pixel 4 is Google's latest and greatest flagship phone, and in many regards, it's an objectively better phone than the iPhone 11. Similar to past Pixels before it, the big draw to the Pixel 4 is its camera package. This is the first Pixel phone to include multiple rear cameras, with the Pixel 4 touting a 12MP primary camera and 16MP telephoto camera. Images are fantastic, and along with being able to take great low-light photos, the Pixel 4 is also a showcase for Google's new astrophotography mode — enabling you to capture jaw-dropping photos of the night sky and the stars scattered throughout it. We're also big fans of the Pixel 4's 90Hz AMOLED display, wickedly fast face unlock feature, and the clean software package that'll continue receiving updates through October 2022. Digging a bit deeper into the Pixel 4, we're in love with its live transcribing feature. Using an on-device language processing unit, the Pixel is able to offer real-time captions for virtually any form of media that's playing on it. Similarly, the new Recorder app from Google offers automatic transcribing of recorded conversations. Using the Pixel 4 is a joy, but its battery does hold it back from true greatness. The tiny 2,800 mAh battery inside the phone is terrible. Even if you're using the phone sparingly, you'll likely have trouble getting comfortably through a full day of use. So long as you can get over that, however, the Pixel 4 is an outstanding device. Pros: Phenomenal cameras

AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate

Face unlock

Live transcribing feature

Guaranteed software updates Cons: Very poor battery life

Best Camera Google Pixel 4 The best camera on an iPhone 11 alternative.

Best International Phone: Huawei P30 Pro

Compared to other markets around the world, the U.S. smartphone offerings can often look a bit boring. The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the best Android phones to have come out in 2019, but it never officially made its way stateside. Thankfully, buying and using the phone in the country is as easy as anything else thanks to importers on Amazon. Before diving into the downsides of international phones, however, let's take a look at what makes the P30 Pro so unique. While the Pixel 4 is a great choice for people that want to take gorgeous photos by just pointing and shooting, the P30 Pro is a better choice for those of you that like to tinker with your shot before pressing the shutter button. You get four rear cameras on the P30 Pro, consisting of a 40-megapixel primary camera, 20-megapixel wide-angle camera, 8-megapixel 5x optical zoom camera, and a depth sensor. This combination allows you to capture virtually any type of image you can think of, and if you take the time to play around with all of the available settings, you can capture some truly gorgeous shots. Similar to the ZenFone 6, the Huawei P30 Pro has some of the best battery life out there. The 4,200 mAh battery isn't quite as big as the 5,000 mAh one is the ZenFone 6, but it's still more than enough to get you through two days of use on a single charge. Huawei also offers great charging options, including a 40W charger that comes with the phone and 15W wireless charging. Should you choose to buy the P30 Pro, it's important to take note of a couple things. Being an international phone, it doesn't have a U.S. warranty and lacks some LTE bands — meaning your data connection may be weak in rural areas and crowded buildings. If neither of those bother you, the P30 Pro is a real gem. Pros: Extremely capable cameras

Glorious, unique design

A+ battery life and charging options

Great performance

Small notch and bezels Cons: Doesn't have a U.S. warranty

Weak LTE connectivity in some areas